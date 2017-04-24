'Yuri!!! On ICE' Season 2 Latest News: New Installment to Be Revealed on April 29?

While it remains uncertain whether the breakthrough anime series "Yuri!!! On ICE" will have a second season or not, recent reports now claim that the next installment may be revealed this Saturday, April 29 at an upcoming "Yuri!!! On Stage" event.

Youtube/Crunchyroll A screenshot from the official English trailer of "Yuri!!! On ICE" anime series.

During this event, fans of the anime series can also purchase various merchandise items related to the anime series apart from other organized activities. It is also suspected that the event may also be an opportunity to unveil the official trailer for the upcoming installment of the anime series and provide hints on how the plot of the rumored second season may pan out.

According to a report by Inquisitr, a member of the anime's creative team has leaked that season 2 of "Yuri!!! On ICE" is being planned for launch in October this year. However, this rumored release date may get delayed further as complications may arise during the development of the anime sequel.

In January, writer Mitsurou Kubo mentioned that she had not yet discussed plans for a sequel with the director, which meant the development of "Yuri!!! On ICE" season 2 had yet to commence around that time. Even if production had already started, an October 2017 premiere might still prove to be a huge challenge for both the writer and the studio.

As for what direction the plot of the anime series' second season will take, speculations suggest that the next installment will continue exploring the Grand Prix angle of Yuri Katsuki. In the last episode of the first season, Yuri Katsuki did not win the gold medal, having been outperformed by the Russian Fairy by a very small margin.

There is also an ongoing rumor that a new character will be introduced in season 2 and will be a rival for both Yuri Katsuki and Yuri Plisetsky. There are still no reports whether the writer will continue with the angle of the same-sex relationship between Yuri Katsuki and his coach Viktor Nikiforov. While many fans are captivated by their connection, some viewers remain uncomfortable with the storyline.

At the moment, "Yuri!!! On ICE" season 2 has no official release date yet.