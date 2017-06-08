'Yuri!!! on ICE' Season 2 Latest News: Yuri, Victor Spotted in Beach City on latest issue of 'Steven Universe' Comics

Yuri and his mentor, Victor, paid a visit to Beach City in the latest "Steven Universe" comics. The figure skating couple from the popular sports anime "Yuri!!! on ICE" were spotted by eagle-eyed fans who excitedly shared their discovery online.

YouTube/avex picturesA screenshot of Yuri Katsuki and Victor Nikiforov from the sports anime series "Yuri!!! On Ice."

The announcement of an upcoming "Yuri!!! on ICE" movie seems to have nipped in the bud any hopes of a second season ever being aired. The movie will not merely be a repackaged compilation of the series made for theatrical release, but it will instead be featuring an "entirely new production" especially written and created for the big screen.

But since no further detail has been released about the said anime movie, fans have continuously been clamoring for more of Yuri and Victor's adventures and romance on the ice skating rink.

And as if on cue, the comics based on Rebecca Sugar's popular animated series on Cartoon Network recently released its fourth installment, which quickly became a source of delight not only for fans of Steven and the Crystal Gems, but also for the loyal supporters of Mitsurou Kubo's sports anime series, "Yuri!!! on ICE."

Written by Melanie Gillman and illustrated by Katy Farina, the particular comic installment featured Steven and the crystal gems, Peridot and Amethyst, going to a local Renaissance Faire for a little fun-filled immersion. Steven wanted to show the crystal gems how humans can have some fun. And while the group of friends explored the fair, they also unwittingly gave fans of "Yuri!!! on ICE" a couple of treats.

In the background of two separate panels, two pairs of figure skaters from the said anime were seen enjoying themselves in the fair. Alleged lovers Yuri and Victor were walking hand in hand with flower crowns on their heads in one panel, while the Russian Yuri and Otabek, complete with the signature poker-faced expression, also made a cameo appearance in the other.

When asked by Anime News Network about her homage to the series, artist Farina said that aside from being a fan of the series herself, she also enjoyed adding cameos to less compelling backgrounds in order to make the drawing process more fun for her, while also giving "a cute little Easter egg" for the readers of the comics.

"When it was airing I was feeling so discouraged and unmotivated. Watching Yūri work hard and learn to find confidence in himself inspired me to do the same," Farina said. "I think a lot of people can relate to that," she added.

The animated series "Steven Universe" is currently on its fifth season on the Cartoon Network.