'Yuri on Ice' Season 2 Release Rumors: Anime Series to Arrive this October?

Facebook/Yuri on Ice Rumors claim that "Yuri on Ice" season 2 will arrive this September.

While earlier rumors claimed that "Yuri on Ice" season 2 would not arrive earlier than the anime's movie counterpart, it is now alleged that the highly anticipated anime series will arrive this October.

There is no denying that the premiere season of "Yuri on Ice" landed on the good graces of the fans, making it one of the biggest breakthrough anime series of 2016 despite deviating from the usual fantasy and battle theme.

Just when everybody thought back in April that the then-upcoming "Yuri on Stage" event would be the venue for the announcement of "Yuri on Ice" season 2, many were surprised that a "Yuri on Ice" movie was announced at the event instead. While the reveal of the movie was a pleasant surprise to the fans, many couldn't help but worry that it could mean the cancellation of "Yuri on Ice" season 2 or the delay of its arrival.

While some believe that there would still be a "Yuri on Ice" season 2 despite having a "Yuri on Ice" movie, many suspected that the former would not arrive earlier than the latter. However, according to recent reports, "Yuri on Ice" season 2 may already arrive next month.

It is important to note, though, that "Yuri on Ice" season 2 has not been officially announced despite the anime's creator, Mitsurou Kubo, having expressed in an interview in December last year her intent to make one this year. Hence, while the rumors claiming that the anime series' sophomore season will be dropped next month are nothing short of exciting, they have to be taken with a grain of salt for now.

Although it remains unclear whether "Yuri on Ice" season 2 will really arrive this October, or if there is really one, some fans are already suspecting that it will not only focus more on ice-figure skating but also explore the blossoming homosexual relationship between Yuri and his mentor, Viktor.

Fans can only speculate for now if there is really a "Yuri on Ice" season 2 and if it is really arriving next month.