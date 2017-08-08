'Yuri on Ice' Season 2 Updates: Fans Still Awaiting the Announcement of Next Season

Facebook/Yuri on Ice It remains unclear if there will be a "Yuri on Ice" season 2.

Amid all the speculations on the second season of "Yuri on Ice," fans are still awaiting the official announcement on the next season of the hit Japanese anime series.

While many thought that "Yuri on Ice" season 2 would be announced at the then-upcoming "Yuri on Stage" event last April, some could not help but feel disappointed when the event finally happened. After all, instead of "Yuri on Ice" season 2, it was the "Yuri on Ice" movie that was announced.

The "Yuri on Ice" movie may have been good news to many fans, but some could not help but worry that there would be no more material left for the second season of its anime series counterpart. However, according to reports, there is no reason for fans to worry about the possible cancellation of "Yuri on Ice" season 2 as the movie will have a different story from the anime.

While it remains unclear whether there will be a "Yuri on Ice" season 2, many believe that there will be one. After all, it was no less than the anime's creator, Mitsuko Kubo, who hinted that Yuri's story is far from over. Furthermore, Kubo has hinted in an interview late last year that one of her plans for 2017 is to write a sequel for "Yuri on Ice."

Despite the strong possibility for "Yuri on Ice" season 2 becoming a reality, there is still no word as to when the highly anticipated sophomore season of the anime will arrive. However, it is suspected that if ever there should really be one, it will not be released ahead of the "Yuri on Ice" movie, which does not have a release date attached to it as of this writing as well.

Will there be a "Yuri on Ice" season 2? If yes, when will it arrive?

Fans can only speculate for now.