'Yuri on Ice' Updates: Sophomore Season Canceled Due to Movie Version?

While many fans are ecstatic about the announcement of a "Yuri on Ice" movie, some can't help but worry that the project may have caused the shelving of the anime series' highly anticipated season 2.

Facebook/Yuri on IceRumors claim that the supposed material for "Yuri on Ice!" season 2 is the same one used for its upcoming movie counterpart.

There is no denying that "Yuri on Ice" season 2 is one of the most-anticipated anime series this year. After all, despite the premiere season of the show being devoid of magic and combat that are major selling points of other anime series, it still managed to establish its own loyal fan base globally.

However, with the announcement made at last April's "Yuri on Stage" event that a "Yuri on Ice" movie is in the pipeline, some fans now can't help but wonder if they can still expect a sophomore season for the TV series.

Nonetheless, there are still those who believe that a second season of "Yuri on Ice" is still very possible. In fact, it was earlier reported that "Yuri on Ice" season 2 may arrive this October. However, some can only doubt if it will really be the case as, for one thing, working on one season of an anime series already takes a long time, and, in the case of "Yuri on Ice" season 2, production may be further delayed because of its movie counterpart.

Additionally, it is also pointed out that, unlike western-made series, Japanese series, specifically the anime shows, do not drop their latest season on an annual basis, such as "Attack on Titan," whose first season was released in 2013 and its second season only last April. Hence, it may take a while for "Yuri on Ice" season 2 to arrive, much more that it is also suspected that the supposed material for its next season is the same one to be used in its movie version.

Whatever the truth is, one thing is for sure: Fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of "Yuri on Ice" season 2. Whether it will happen or not, though, fans can only speculate for now.