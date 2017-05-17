Zac Efron Stars as Ted Bundy in 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile'

The actor who came to fame as the basketball jockey in Disney's "High School Musical" series has been tapped to portray one of the infamous serial killers in America, Ted Bundy.

Since his rise to stardom in "High School Musical," Zac Efron has been known for several other movies including "17 Again," "That Awkward Moment," "Neighbors," "The Lucky One," and the most recent film, which he starred alongside Dwayne Johnson, "Baywatch."

While most of Efron's genre revolves around comedy and drama, he will be taking on a sinister role that puts him in a dark-themed film for the first time. Efron has been tapped to play Ted Bundy in the upcoming film "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile," The Hollywood Reporter confirms.

"Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile" will be directed by Oscar nominee Joe Berlinger and written by Michael Werwie, which will be narrated from the perspective of Bundy's longtime girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer.

Alhough Kloepfer spent years denying the accusations against Bundy and continued to date him despite her suspicions, she was the one who turned Bundy to the police. Kloepfer and the rest of the world only found out the real extent of Bundy's crimes when he started confessing upon nearing his execution.

Voltage Pictures will be producing "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile" in collaboration with Nicolas Chartier and Ara Keshishian, alongside Michael Costigan's COTA Films, and Michael Simkin and Jason Barret with Efron's Ninja Runnin' Wild.

Costigan shares that Efron is the perfect fit for Ted Bundy.

"He can play both the depth and the charm that this guy had in equal measures, and which allowed him to manipulate these women in such a terrifying way," Deadline reports.

"Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile" will begin filming on Oct. 9 and is anticipated to premiere in the Cannes Film Festival in 2018.