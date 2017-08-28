'Zaregoto Series' OVA 7 Release Date, Spoilers: Next Installment to Arrive on Aug. 30; Will the Locked-Room Mysteries Be Resolved?

Zaregoto Series Official Site Key visual art for the original video anime series, “Kubikiri Cycle: Aoiro Savant to Zaregototsukai (Decapitation Cycle: The Blue Savant and the Nonsense User),” the first part of the “Zaregoto Series.”

What does one do with a resolution that has no proof? This was the problem Boku was left with by the end of the sixth installment in the original video animation series, "Kubikiri Cycle: Aoiro Savant to Zaregototsukai (Decapitation Cycle: The Blue Savant and the Nonsense User)."

It all began when Iria Akagami, the exiled daughter of a powerful family, invited a group of geniuses to the Wet Crow's Feather Island to keep her company. Among these guests is a character named Boku, or I in the English translation, who soon found himself embroiled in a locked-room murder mystery that has already taken the lives of two members of their entourage: the artist Kanami Ibuki and the genius scholar Akane Sonoyama.

The victims have been at odds with each other for a long time, and each may have had a motive to end each other's life. But now that they are both dead, the identity of the killer has become even more of a mystery.

Boku and the computer genius, Tomo Kunagisa, have been working together to solve the case, However, after Tomo's computer system was destroyed, it now seems that she may well be the murderer's next target. Moreover, Teruko Chiga has also just told Boku that their host, Iria, used to have a twin named Odette, whom she killed, hence the exiled princess' reluctance to call the police.

But while this seems like plausible proof for Iria's guilt, there is also the fact that everything that comes out of the usually quiet Teruko's mouth tends to be a lie.

Can Boku finally resolve the mystery in the upcoming seventh installment, or will a new headless victim appear in yet another locked room?

"Decapitation Cycle: The Blue Savant and the Nonsense User" is based on the "Zaregoto" novel series written by Nisio Isin and illustrated by Take. Kodansha Books published the series in Japan from February 2002 to November 2005. The "Decapitation Cycle" was the first volume of the said series and was released in North America in 2008 by Del Rey.

The seventh and eighth installments of the anime adaptation were previously scheduled for a home video release in late June and July. However, due to some production issues, the release dates have been moved to Aug. 30 and Sept. 27, respectively.

The "Decapitation Cycle" is being produced by Shaft under the direction of Yuki Yase, with episode scripts written by Yukito Kizawa and Munemasa Nakamoto. Character designs are done by Akio Watanabe, and original music is provided by Yuki Kajiura.