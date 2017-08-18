Zayn Malik News: Former One Direction Member Reveals Expectations About His New Music

Facebook/Zayn A promotional image for the ZAYN X Versus capsule collection, which is a collaboration between Zayn Malik and Versace.

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik is currently working on his second album, and fans are excited about what he is going to bring to the table this time.

Recently, VMAN magazine made a cover story on the 24-year-old singer, wherein he discussed his music and a variety of other topics. One of the things he talked about was what people should expect from his music.

"I hope people get an insight to me as a person, because I'm not the most open book in terms of my personal life," he told the publication.

"I hope people get an understanding of where I'm coming from or what I'm thinking and what I'm going through, and feel closer to me through that. I just want my music to speak for me, and if it does that successfully, then I'm happy with what I achieve," Malik added.

Malik also expressed what he felt about his songwriting, which he believes has improved over the years. His new album is said to be a mix of different genres, such as pop, soul, and R&B. It will also feature major collaborations, which are still being kept under wraps for now. The release date has also not been announced yet.

The still-untitled album will be the follow-up to his 2016 album titled "Mind of Mine," which included the worldwide hit "Pillowtalk," a track that topped the Billboard Hot 100 and the Official U.K. Singles Chart for several weeks.

He released his latest track titled "Still Got Time" featuring rapper PartyNextDoor last March.

The singer also opened up about his battles with anxiety, his religion, and his collaboration with Donatella Versace for the Zayn X Versus capsule collection.

The VMAN 38 edition featuring Malik's cover story will be available on newsstands on Aug. 24.