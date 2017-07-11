'Zelda: Breath of the Wild' Champions Amiibo to Launch in Europe and Japan in Winter 2017?

It looks like "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of Wild" Champions amiibo will also be released in Europe. Previously confirmed for Japan, the same four-pack version could be coming to the other side of the pond and has been speculated to drop around winter.

According to various reports, Nintendo's German site has already put up the listings of the amiibo, specifically the four-pack that includes popular "Breath of Wild" characters like Daruk, Mipha, Revali and Urbosa.

Curiously, however, the amiibo page for Nintendo's U.K. site has no such update even though these action figures are highly-coveted and fast-selling.

According to Games Radar, amiibo characters are popular because these are more than just toys or dolls. Nintendo gamers make an effort to collect the figures as they also come with downloadable content (DLC) freebies that can unlock special content or bonuses to improve a player's stats in specific games.

It's unclear, however, what gamers will get from purchasing the "Breath of Wild" Champions amiibo as no details can be found in the German listing. Meanwhile, pre-orders for the same toys have been up on Nintendo Japan for some time now. The four-pack is priced at 6,480 yen or about $57. It's also unclear if North American fans will get the same release. So far, there has been no buzz around it.

Meanwhile, Nintendo recently confirmed that "Breath of Wild" will have its next DLC drop during the holidays. Based on "The Champions' Ballad" teaser that the company revealed via Twitter, the game's main playable character, Link, will have a new unlockable item that looks like cartoon Link's shirt from "The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Walker."

Whether this is a cosmetic enhancement or a useful stats upgrade to the playable character in terms of skills improvement is still unknown. But gamers have been going over and over the teaser to break down the 17-second story about the four champions and Link's connection in the hopes of finding more clues.