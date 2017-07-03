'Zelda: Breath Of The Wild' Tips And Tricks: The Master Trials DLC Trial Of The Sword Walkthrough

"Zelda: Breath of the Wild" is arguably the most important game for the Nintendo Switch being its key launch game. For this reason, the developer has been somewhat generous with downloadable content to extend the game's life the most recent of which is "The Master Trials" DLC pack.

As soon as players purchased the DLC pack, they would be greeted by a new side quest called "EX Trial of the Sword." The quest involves Link completing three separate trials of increasing difficulty starting with nothing more than the clothes on his back, or at least some of it. So to help navigate this new "Zelda: Breath of the Wild" quest, here are a few tips and tricks courtesy of US Gamer.

Twitter/Nintnedo of America Promotional photo of the "Master Trials."

The quest begins with Link visiting the Great Deku Tree and receiving information on how to upgrade his Master Sword. To do this however, he will have to leave everything behind, literally.

Upon entering, Link will be stripped of his equipment and be forced to battle enemies. The key is to build as much health and stamina as humanly, possible before going in to the meat grinder.

Be sure to explore the areas of the first stage before dealing with enemies. Given that all of Link's equipment is gone, a few items could be helpful even for just a bit. Retrieve any weapons that are dropped by enemies to give Link his first real way of fighting back.

Bomb rune should be prioritized over weapons unless the player wants to rely on dropped weaponry on later levels. This could prove useful given that the terrain changes every so often, use everything to Link's advantage to successfully finish each level.

Players should employ guerrilla tactics picking off enemies one by one. If they are unlucky enough to face a large group of enemies, using the Bomb rune would remedy it quite nicely.

At the end of every level make sure to scour the surroundings for any useful supplies. Should a cooking pot be encountered, use the opportunity to refresh Link by cooking a nice dish by cooking up scavenged supplies.

Completing a "Trial of the Sword' challenge powers up Link's Master Sword with an additional 10 damage. Completing the Beginner, Middle, and Final trials will upgrade his Master Sword to 40, 50, and 60 with the final upgrade unlocking a new beam attack and removing the need for the Master Sword to recharge.

For other "Zelda: Breath of the Wild" tips, tricks, and walkthroughs, visit Eurogamer for a comprehensive list of guides for the Nintendo Switch title.