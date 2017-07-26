'Zelda: Breath of the Wild' Will Soon Have a Multiplayer Mod Thanks to Fans

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" is already a great game as it is but some fans took it upon themselves to make it better. Like most single-player titles out there, the fun of exploring ruins and forests tends to be dull and gamers often feel the crushing loneliness of not being able to play with someone.

Facebook/BreathOfTheWild Promotional photo for "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild."

This is why some fans are now working on a multiplayer mod for the adventure title. The aim is to give "Breath of the Wild" a more cooperative gameplay and allow players to explore the game's many locations together.

The mod works by teleporting a non-player character (NPC) to the main player and swapping its model to Link. The second player will then control the NPC and follow Link on his adventures.

Members of the mod community Fooni are currently using the Cemu Wii U emulator on PC to create a cooperative mod for the title. The mod is currently in its infancy but it certainly looks promising judging from the proof-of-concept shared by one of the modders.

The mod currently requires two Cemu clients to be open at once on a single PC with local controls. This setup is very unstable and according to Reddit user S1ash, there are a lot of interface and gameplay issues that need to be worked out.

Fans shouldn't hold their breath though because according to Fooni, the mod could take years to finish. There's also a chance that Nintendo wouldn't take too kindly to someone messing with their game and shut it down entirely.

Hopefully, though, Nintendo follows the example of "Halo" developer 343 Industries who gave their blessing to the developers of the fan-made spin-off game "Installation 01." But judging from Nintendo's past of shutting down similar endeavors, Fooni's mod is very unlikely to see the light of day.

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" is currently available on the Nintendo Switch and Wii U.