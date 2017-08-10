Zendaya Speaks Up on Tom Holland Dating Rumors

(Photo: Reuters/File) November 8, 2014. Zendaya poses during the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Governors Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Zendaya recently opened up about the dating rumors involving her and Tom Holland.

Zendaya, 20, and Holland, 21, first sparked dating rumors when they began filming for "Spiderman: Homecoming." Speaking with Variety, the Disney star set the record straight and revealed that there is nothing romantic between her and the English actor.

"We are friends," she said in an interview published Tuesday. "He's a great dude. He's literally one of my best friends. This past how many months we've had to do press tours together. There's very few people that will understand what that's like at 20 years old."

The songstress also opened up to Entertainment Tonight about the rumors while on the red carpet of Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event. After years in the show business, Zendaya said she is no longer bothered by the reports. She added that she understands it's all part of her job as a public figure.

"It happens all the time, and of course we expected it," the "Shake It Up" alum dished. "I mean, it comes with the territory. It comes with the job, so it's all good." Zendaya pointed out that she has not been on a vacation in years and tagged her co-star in her tweet. Holland playfully responded, "Does the press tour count?" along with some laughing emojis.

Back in July, Holland and Zendaya laughed off the rumors about their alleged relationship and vacations they reportedly took after meeting through the film.

Zendaya is best known for her roles in "K.C. Undercover," "Zapped" and "Frenemies." Her most recent film is "Spiderman: Homecoming" in which she played Holland's love interest, Michelle. The stunning actress' next projects include "Smallfoot," "Duck Duck Goose" and "The Greatest Showman."

She is also an accomplished singer, with her first self-titled studio album released in 2013.