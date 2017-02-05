Zenvo TS1 GT Release Date, Specs News: Supercar to Break Cover at Geneva Motor Show

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Zenvo will be introducing the TS1 GT supercar at the Geneva Motor Show next month as a special edition model to commemorate the Danish manufacturer's 10th anniversary.

ZenvoA promotional image for the Zenvo TS1. A 10th-anniversary model is scheduled to break cover next month.

"The TS1 GT begins a whole new era for Zenvo. It's a Phoenix car for us, literally. We've built a new factory on the Danish island of Zealand, our prototypes have been in Lapland testing a revolutionary new traction control system," said Nigel Gordon-Stewart, commercial director of Zenvo, via AutoCar.

The Zenvo TS1 GT is said to have been in development for over two years now and a prototype of the upcoming supercar, the TS1, was displayed at the Geneva Motor Show last year.

Just like the TS1 supercar, which features a futuristic and aggressive Scandinavian design language, the 10th-anniversary model will be a two-seater with a carbon-fiber body, a mid-engine layout and a rear-wheel drive system.

The GT badging also hints that the already impressive performance of the supercar will be tweaked even more. To deliver on this promise, the Zenvo TS1 GT will be powered by a supercharged 5.8-liter V8 engine that produces a whopping 1,150 horsepower. The supercar will also attain a top speed of 250 miles per hour (mph).

According to Motor Authority, the powertrain will be mated to a paddle-shifted seven-speed sequential transmission with an instant shift system that will deliver performance akin to a dual-clutch gearbox.

The Zenvo TS1 GT will be available in Europe, the United Kingdom and the United States. The Danish supercar manufacturer has announced that it is working on a new dealer network so that prospective customers across these three markets will be able to purchase an example of the supercar. The Zenvo TS1 GT is expected to have a price tag of about $1.25 million.

To witness the unveiling of the Zenvo TS1 GT, be sure to check out the Geneva Motor Show, scheduled to take place from March 9 to 19.