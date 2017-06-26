'Zero Time Dilemma' PS4 Edition: Debut Trailer for Final 'Zero Escape' Game Released

The PlayStation 4 debut trailer for "Zero Time Dilemma" has been released by Spike Chunsoft, highlighting some of its features. With the game's upcoming release to the platform, all three "Zero Escape" games will now be available for Sony's flagship console.

SpikeChunSoft/Youtube"Zero Time Dilemma" PS4 release trailer

The trailer is in Japanese but gives players an idea of what to expect of the upcoming port with an exclusive sneak peek.

The game is currently available for the PS Vita, Nintendo 3DS, and the PC. The PS4 version will be the first home console version of the game to be released and will be available in North America in both physical and digital copies.

"Zero Time Dilemma" will once again showcase series creator Kotaro Uchikoshi's unique and compelling storylines coupled with mind-shredding gaming experience. Now, it will join its predecessors in full HD glory with the release on the PS4.

Beautifully remastered for the console, the game will feature two voice-over options, in English and Japanese. With fully animated story sections that push the envelope in terms of interactive storytelling, players will have to wade through Uchikoshi's myriad of mind-boggling puzzles in order to save humanity.

Of course that isn't the only course given that not everyone can be saved. This is where the branching storyline takes center stage as players continually return to the game in order to find the truth.

While the game has the hallmarks of a quintessential Japanese visual novel, its use of diabolical puzzles and compelling stories certainly give it an edge of the tons and tons of similar products that flood the market. By making it more of a story with several branching plotlines, it becomes more of a psychological game than a mere visual novel.

"Zero Time Dilemma" is set to be released in the fall. Exact details are expected to be revealed after the game's release in Japan on Aug. 17.