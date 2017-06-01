Zika Virus 2017 News: Florida Prepares for Possible Upsurge of Zika Virus Cases

While cases of Zika virus infections and birth defects in the state of Florida has been lower than last year's outbreak, state health officials are already bracing for a possible rise in cases as summer rolls around.

Reuters/Paulo WhitakerAedes aegypti mosquitoes are seen inside Oxitec laboratory in Campinas, Brazil, February 2, 2016.

This year, 2017, the tally for Florida in terms of "travel-related" Zika infections is 50 cases. This means that 50 people have been detected to harbor the virus that they have contracted somewhere else before bringing it with them to the southern state, according to Orlando Weekly.

While this number may have been a noticeable drop from 2016 figures, when Florida was one of the focus points for Zika virus prevention last year, state health officials are looking ahead at the next months, especially July and August. During these months, the Zika outbreak exploded last year, an event that state Surgeon General Celeste Philip is warning people about this early on.

"These types of mosquitoes like to live close to people, so some of the factors regarding precipitation and heavy rains are different," Philip said, referring to the Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes that are the vector for the Zika virus. "We are still concerned that a small amount of water, say a bottle cap, is sufficient for breeding to occur," Philip noted.

In addition to the 50 cases of travelers testing positive for the virus, Florida has also recorded seven cases of babies being born with birth defects characteristic of a Zika infection. According to the state health department, about 340 pregnant women has already been recorded as infected with Zika since last year, as reported by the Orlando Sentinel.

The focus of the state in its drive to control the spread of mosquitoes and the Zika virus "is protecting the unborn children," according to state Governor Rick Scott. The governor earlier led a Zika preparedness briefing with local state officials, emphasizing their goal of protecting pregnant women and children from infection.