Zika Virus: Infected Mosquitoes Found in Long Beach, California

California officials have confirmed that Zika virus-carrying mosquitoes have been detected in Long Beach, California for the first time ever.

Wikimedia Commons/James GathanyZika-carrying mosquitoes were found in Long Beach.

The Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services said in a press release on June 19, Monday, that health officials detected the Aedes aegypti type of mosquito, which carries the Zika virus, in northern Long Beach. Officials have also set up traps to catch adult mosquitoes and eggs and prevent them from further spreading around the area and nearby cities.

"Our goal is to control this mosquito population," said City Health Officer Dr. Anissa Davis. "We are doing everything to ensure this mosquito does not become established or thrive in our communities."

Health officials said that there have been no reported transmissions of the virus in California.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 5,300 cases of Zika infections have been reported in the United States since May 31, USA Today reported. Of these, 224 were acquired from local mosquitoes, while 5,206 were acquired by people who traveled to areas affected by the virus.

The Zika virus is known to cause devastating birth defects and is linked to serious neurological conditions in babies, including the Guillain-Barre syndrome. Another known effect of a Zika infection is microcephaly in newborns, where a baby's brain doesn't develop properly. Microcephaly results in a smaller head and can lead to further developmental problems as the child grows.

The virus is primarily transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito. However, there are also other forms of transmission. A mother infected by the virus can transmit it to her fetus during pregnancy. A person can also get infected through sexual intercourse.

Symptoms usually include fever, muscle and joint pain, headache, skin rashes and conjunctivitis and often manifest a few days after the infection. At present, there is no known cure for the virus.