'Zoo' Season 3 Spoilers: Billy Burke Talks New Villain

With the success of the previous installments of the show, "Zoo" is making its way back to the small screen as it announced that the show's third season will premiere this year. New characters will be introduced in the third season, and these characters will somehow make an impact on the life of Jackson (James Wolk).

CBS "Zoo" season 3 is getting a new villain

According to TV Insider, "Zoo" executive producer Josh Appelbaum and actor James Wolk spilled some information as to what to expect in the third season of the hit TV show.

One of the things to look forward to "Zoo" season 3 is that Dr. Mitch Morgan (Billy Burke) is back and alive. His daughter Clementine (Gracie Dzienny), who will be all grown-up in the new season, was apparently serious when she told Abraham (Nonso Anozie) that her father was not ravaged by the wolves. Mitch's whereabouts will be revealed in the first episode "Zoo" season 3. The reason why he is there will also be revealed.

Furthermore, Abraham's research about the sterility of humans might put his family in great danger. Jackson, on the other hand, will find a link between the attacks of the hybrids in New York and in Portland.

Other than that, Hilary Jardine and Athena Karkanis are the new additions to the "Zoo" season 3 cast, and they will portray characters named Tessa and Abigail, respectively.

Karkanis as Abigail will be the series' new villain, TVLine reported. She is mysteriously connected to Jackson and the hybrids. Burke described the character as "the big bad purveyor of all things hybrid."

Jardine, on the other hand, will portray the role of Jackson's new love interest, Tessa. Jardine's acting credits include the TV series "Van Helsing," where she played the titular character's best friend Susan.

"Zoo" season 3 is expected to premiere on June 29 on CBS.