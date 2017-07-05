'Zoo' Season 3 Spoilers: July 16 Episode to Feature Mitch Undergoing a Risky Surgery

Facebook/ZooCBS "Zoo" episode 3 to feature a risky surgery performed by Jamie and Clementine to help Mitch

There is something about the CBS series "Zoo" that makes it so compelling to watch. It could be because of the science-fiction genre or the fact it features hybrid animals. The universe created by James Patterson comes alive in the series and it is hard not to get invested. This is why when Mitch (Billy Burke) died at the end of "Zoo" season 2, many were heartbroken. But fear not. Spoilers of "Zoo" season 3 episode 3 will feature the martyr doctor who sacrificed himself to save his friends.

Titled "Ten Years Gone," episode 3 of the third season is set to feature a skip in the timeline as the show fast forwards to the current events seen 10 years after "Zoo" season 2. According to spoilers, the episode will feature Jamie (Kristen Connolly) and Clementine (Gracie Dzienny) perform a risky surgery that will help Mitch. On the other hand, Dariela (Alyssa Diaz) and Abraham (Nonso Anozie) will plot to strike a negotiation and compromise with Reiden Global.

Directed by Ed Ornelas and written by Shintaro Shimosawa and Jay Faerber, "Ten Years Gone" of "Zoo" season 3 is expected to lay the foundations of a complicated but familiar relationship between Mitch and his son, Clementine. As one of the main focuses of the show, fans are expecting the CBS series to become more than just about the hybrid animals that resulted from scientific experimentation. In fact, in an interview with CBS, Burke revealed what the story has in store for the father and daughter of "Zoo."

"I think if he's tried to teach her anything it's just to hang on, no matter what. That said, as the story unfolds I think we'll find that as with all parent-child relationships, sometimes the elder learns more from the younger," said Burke.

"Zoo" season 3 episode 3 is scheduled to air on July 13, 10 p.m., on CBS.