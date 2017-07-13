'Zootopia 2' Release Date, Spoilers: Cast Revealed by Officer McHorn Voice Actor Mark Smith

It was only a matter of time before "Zootopia 2" was announced after the billion-dollar success of the original film. After months of being mum on the subject, actor Mark Smith finally decided to break the silence.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures A promotional image for "Zootopia."

Smith aka "Rhino" who voiced Officer McHorn in the film recently divulged some major details about the upcoming sequel. At this point, any detail from anyone associated with the film or Disney is welcome.

According to Smith, who got his nickname during his stint with the TV show "Gladiators" in the '90s, it has been confirmed that he will reprise his role in the sequel. If this is true, most — if not all — of the characters will probably be reprising their role as well.

Ginnifer Goodwin who voiced Judy Hopps revealed that she wants the film to be a sort of buddy cop flick. She also wants to see her character switch roles with Nick Wilde.

As for Jason Bateman, whose character Nick has been inducted into the police service, he said he wants to see the two "kicking ass out there" and "cleaning up the streets." There is also no telling whether the two will develop some sort of romance in the sequel but some feel that their relationship should be strictly platonic.

During an interview at the 2017 Golden Globes, directors Byron Howard and Rich Moore were asked what their plans concerning "Zootopia 2" were. Keeping to the code of silence, Howard and Moore responded that the world of "Zootopia" has allowed them to discuss things that they don't normally get to talk about in animated films.

As for the "WildeHopps" tandem being shipped by some of the fans, Moore had this to say: "Do male and female characters always have to get together at the end of every movie? Can't they just stay best friends?"

With a plethora of animated films in line for the next two years, it's safe to say fans will just have to wait until Disney ends its silence regarding "Zootopia 2."