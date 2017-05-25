Zotac GeForce GTX 1080Ti AMP! Review: High-End Device Costs at Least $700

The competition in the tech scene is fierce this year. While AMD has come up with top-tier budget-friendly GPUs, its competition NVIDIA is producing $680 GPUs dubbed as the GTX 1080 Ti.

Zotac Promotional image for Zotac's GTX 1080

The GTX 1080 Ti comes with 3,584 Compute Unified Device Architecture (CUDA) cores, a memory bus at 352 bit, 88 Rollover Protection Structures (ROPs), 11 GB of memory, and 250-watt power. NVIDIA's GPU is already powerful as is, but the company's tech partners have come up with alternatives, their own versions of the said GPU.

One of the GPU variants is Zotac's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti AMP! Edition. Zotac's GPU reportedly has a full backplate and a decent overlock. It comes with an open-air cooler that has a dual-fan setup. The cooler is the tech company's own Ice Storm. The fans are large, and dark in color, which blend perfectly alongside the device's high-end structure.

The Zotac GPU clocks at a speed of 1,480 MHz–1,569 MHz. Meanwhile, its boost clock ranges from 1,582 MHz to 1,683 MHz. Its speed is even greater than the MSI Armor GTX 1080 Ti, another variant of NVIDIA's GPU.

Zotac also includes three display ports, one HDMI, and one DVI-D.

Compared to the original GPU, Zotac's version costs way more. The device will cost at least $700, but it can go up to $720. Ultimately, it depends on the retailer.

In terms of performance, Digital Trends believes that the GPU is perfect for gaming. The publication claims it has tested the device with an Intel Core i7-6950X and an Intel 600 Series SSD, and there is no indication of lagging. The news outlet also shares that it ran it through a 3D Mark synthetic benchmark. Zotac's falls one point short from MSI Armor's GTX 1080 Ti.

Overall, the device comes up to par with the MSI Armor GTX 1080 Ti. Like the Zotac variant, the GPU costs around $700.

More updates should follow soon.