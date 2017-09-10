ZTE Axon Multy Specs, Release Date: Foldable Phone Coming Next Month But to One Carrier Only

(Phone: Wikimedia Commons/Jim.henderson) The Kyocera Echo.

Although bezel-less seems to be all the rage at the moment, tech firms are also looking to come out with foldable handsets, including ZTE.

According to well-known tech insider Evan Blass, ZTE is working on foldable phone known as the Axon Multy that has a dual screen setup with full high definition (HD). In terms of the form factor, the device is being compared to the Kyocera Echo that was released back in 2011.

The ZTE Axon Multy will come with a horizontal clamshell design that folds in the vertical axis. When it is folded form, the displays will be in front of each other. When open, the displays meet a single 6.8-inch screen.

Despite this, however, it is to be pointed out that even in the mini tablet form of the ZTE Axon Multy, it is just slightly bigger than the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

Blass pointed out that the implementation of the mini tablet mode will dictate the success of the foldable phone. The insider says that this presents a bigger challenge than the Kyocera Echo did.

With regard to its specs, the foldable ZTE phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, which was the top-of-the-line chipset from last year. This will be accompanied with 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 32 GB of storage.

In the camera department, the ZTE Axon Multy will have a 20 MP camera on the back. There is no word about a front camera, but Blass points out that a single sensor on the rear will prove to be quite functional and advantage for a foldable phone. The battery will reportedly be at 3,120mAh.

The foldable ZTE is set to be released mid October, but will only be available to AT&T with a price of $650. The exclusivity is expected to result to take advantage of the carrier's DirectTV content.