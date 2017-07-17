ZTE Blade Spark: Full Feature Smartphone for $100

By Edward Leano , Christian Post Contributor
AT&T/ZTEA promo image of the ZTE Blade Spark, as a featured AT&T exclusive prepaid handset on the network's official website.

For those looking for a comprehensive list of features in a mid-range device, ZTE has just the answer for them. The ZTE Blade Spark provides a fingerprint sensor, Snapdragon processor and a few other upscale touches previously unheard of for a phone in this price range.

As the latest offering by AT&T Prepaid, the ZTE Blade Spark is an affordable Android handset with a few premium features. To start, the phone has a fingerprint sensor, a feature that buyers do not expect to find in a device costing just under $100.

The device otherwise offers what one can expect from a phone at this price range, according to The Verge. It has a 5.5-inch High Definition display at 720 by 1,280-pixel resolution, driven by a Snapdragon 425 quad-core chip with 2 GB of memory and 16 GB of built-in storage.

It comes with a single 13-megapixel rear camera paired with a 5-megapixel front camera, and it is powered by a 3,140 mAh battery. The phone runs the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat as its operating system, according to Engadget.

While the specs are best described as middling, a few touches here and there make the device stand out from other sub-$100 offerings out there. Along with the aforementioned fingerprint sensor, the phone also comes with a selfie button.

The chassis only comes in the gray variant, but the device features a textured back plate paired with a front panel protected by Gorilla Glass 3. The sound system of the phone features Dolby audio as well, which is unusual for a handset this cheap.

It has the requisite headset jack and the Type-C USB port as well for connectivity, alongside the expected Wi-Fi and Bluetooth options.

The ZTE Blade Spark is exclusive to AT&T Prepaid, at least in the United States, according to Android Police. Word of an unlocked version of this budget phone has not yet come as of this time.

