ZTE Quartz Release Date: Android Wear 2.0 Smartwatch With 3G Arrives in the US via T-Mobile

The 3G-ready ZTE Quartz smartwatch that runs Android Wear 2.0 will hit the U.S. market primarily through T-Mobile this week.

ZTE USA/T-MobilePromotional image for ZTE Quartz.

Apart from being packed with all the major connectivity options (cellular network, WiFi and Bluetooth), ZTE USA describes the ZTE Quartz as the "opportunity to experience Android Wear 2.0 without breaking the bank."

In the official product page of ZTE Quartz at the ZTE USA website, the company teases that the smartwatch will be priced under $200. According to 9To5Google, the exact price would be $192 through T-Mobile.

While smartwatches have the ability to be connected to smartphones through WiFi and Bluetooth networks, the ZTE Quartz sets the bar higher in the competition by offering a 3G network connection which will provide its owners the feeling "as though you are taking calls from your phone."

The way it is advertised, the device provides competitive functionality given its 3G, WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, which means owners can use the device on its own. However, it has yet to be confirmed whether the ZTE Quartz will only support 3G network connectivity with T-Mobile because as of now, it is the only carrier to offer the smartwatch.

ZTE promises that with its 500-milliampere hour battery pack, the ZTE Quartz can last up to 36 hours. The upcoming smartwatch does not lack ample protection features as well. Its 1.4-inch active matrix organic light-emitting diode is covered by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 panel that will not only protect the screen but will also help to deliver a crisp display. Future owners of the wearable device will also not have to worry much about water and dust messing with the device since it is certified with IP67.

As for other specs, the ZTE Quartz will run with a 768 MB random access memory and a 4 GB internal storage which are not bad for a tiny piece of smartwatch.

Meanwhile, T-Mobile announced that the ZTE Quartz will be available starting on Friday, April 14.