ZTE Z982 Specs, Release Date: Leak Reveals Max XL Could Be Getting a Variant With Beefed Up Cameras

A new iteration of the Max series by the Chinese manufacturer ZTE may be in the works, at least according to a new benchmark leak.

A device referred to as ZTE Z982 has appeared on GFXBench, revealing key specs that give the impression it is a slightly more powerful alternative to the recently released ZTE Max XL.

The ZTE Z982 inherits much of the ZTE Max XL's features, but it seems to have received some enhancement in the imaging side of things.

The new ZTE budget phablet will apparently house a 16 MP camera on the back with support for 4K video recording and LED flash — the latter of which the Max XL did not have.

On the front of the ZTE Z982 will be an 8MP selfie snapper that can record videos at 1,440 x 1,080 pixels, which is definitely quite the upgrade from the Max XL's 5MP sensor.

Everything else will remain untouched, which means that the ZTE Z982 will also come with a 6-inch full high-definition (HD) display and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor.

Under the hood, users will find 2 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 32 GB of storage to boot. The Adreno 505 will stay to handle the graphics processing on the phablet.

Like the ZTE Max XL, the ZTE Z982 will have the Android 7.1.1 Nougat right out of the box. It is also expected to have a fingerprint scanner although the device will remain lacking of near-field communication (NFC) support.

There is no word on the battery pack as well. The ZTE Max XL houses a massive Li-Ion 3,990 mAh and the ZTE Z982's battery is expected to be around that size.

There is no word at the moment when the ZTE Z982 will see the light of day as well as its official name. Pricing wise, it is expected to be pricier but only a little bit than the ZTE Max XL, which is available for $200.