April 2, 2020: Americans praying more, at home abortions, Harvest Christian Fellowship

Thursday, April 2, 2020:

— Coronavirus causing Americans to pray more, new study says

Many churches throughout the U.S. have closed their doors to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, and a new survey released by the Pew Research Center shows that the disease has also inspired more than half of American adults to pray.

The survey of 11,537 adults was conducted March 19-24 and reveals that 55% of Americans say they have prayed for an end to the spread of coronavirus.

— My Pillow's Mike Lindell mocked by media for talking about faith

Left-leaning media outlets are criticizing Mike Lindell, owner of the MyPillow company, for talking about God and encouraging people to read the Bible during his remarks at the White House Monday where business leaders met with President Trump.

Lindell’s Minnesota-based factory is using 75 percent of its factory space to make 10,000 to 50,000 face masks per day for healthcare workers at no cost during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Several private-sector companies are also switching their manufacturing to make masks and gowns in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

— England allows at-home abortions amid lockdown

Pro-life organizations are considering taking legal action against the British government for issuing a guidance during the coronavirus lockdown that allows women to do at home abortions by taking pills to induce a miscarriage. The government said the new policy will remain in effect for two years.

Christian Legal Centre, an evangelical conservative legal organization also known as Christian Concern, is raising concerns about the lack of medical supervision and risks to women’s health. They also said this is the most significant change to abortion law in England since 1967.”

— Bill DeBlasio threatens to 'permanently' shut down churches

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s assertion that houses of worship will be “permanently” closed if they refuse to obey a stay-at-home order banning large gatherings in light of the coronavirus pandemic has drawn the ire national Christian leaders.



At a March 27 press briefing, de Blasio warned religious congregations planning to hold in-person services last weekend that their services would be shut down by agents.

The Democrat mayor further warned that if the congregations refuse to disperse, the city would "take additional action up to the point of fines and potentially closing the building permanently.”

— Greg Laurie's Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside hosts COVID-19 testing

Harvest Christian Fellowship Church in California, led by pastor Greg Laurie, has announced it is now hosting COVID-19 testing at its Riverside campus to “be as helpful as we can during this difficult season.”

Health officials announced that in partnership with Riverside University Health System, Harvest Christian Fellowship Church will be offering drive-through COVID-19 testing as of Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Riverside County added another 80 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, boosting its total to 371. In all, 13 have died from the virus in the county, according to the county’s public health website, and 30 have recovered.