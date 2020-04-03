April 4, 2020: Christian concert promoter, students sue Georgia Tech, Hobby Lobby

Saturday, April 4, 2020:

— Christian concert promoter found liable for $1.6 million defrauded from investors

A federal judge has ordered a Christian music promoter to pay back nearly $1.6 million in investor funds he promised would be used to put on Christian music festivals but instead used to pay down debt.

In a 23-page judgment Tuesday, U.S. District Judge John H. Rich III of Maine said 56-year-old Jeffrey Wall and his company, The Lighthouse Events LLC, are liable for the disgorgement of over $1,589,815 in profit gained from defrauding investors.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged Wall and Lighthouse of defrauding nearly 150 investors solicited to become "financial partners” of the company. The SEC said he raised over $3.1 million from investors and used that money to try and pay off cash-advance lending companies and pay back initial investors.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/christian-concert-promoter-found-liable-for-16-million-defrauded-from-investors.html

— Texas church to host Easter egg hunt Minecraft game

As churches across the country change their plans for Easter Sunday in response to coronavirus, one congregation in Texas will be taking their Easter Egg hunt to the digital world.

Tate Springs Baptist Church of Arlington, Texas, will hold an Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt on a customized Minecraft game on Easter Sunday, which falls on April 12.

Jared Wellman, lead pastor of Tate Springs, told The Christian Post that the digital Easter egg hunt event came as a way to better engage younger children with the church’s online services.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/texas-church-to-host-easter-egg-hunt-minecraft-game.html

— Pro-life students sue Georgia Tech over refusal to fund Alveda King event

Students for Life at Georgia Tech filed a lawsuit Wednesday saying the university discriminated against the group by denying their request to invite Alveda King to speak on campus.

The suit names Georgia Tech officials, the Student Government Association, and the Regents of the University System of Georgia as defendants for refusing to allocate funds to the pro-life group to have King as a speaker.

Students for Life at Georgia Tech say they were discriminated against because of King’s religious and pro-life views.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/pro-life-students-sue-georgia-tech-over-refusal-to-fund-alveda-king-event.html

— Hobby Lobby ordered to shut down stores after reopening

Hobby Lobby is facing criticism for reopening stores in states where governors have issued stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus.

The arts and crafts retail giant says its business constitutes an essential service since it's a supplier of education materials.

In Wisconsin, Hobby Lobby reopened a store in Kenosha, but authorities shut it down Tuesday after it was said to have broken the “Safer at Home” mandate. In Ohio, Attorney General David Yost ordered the business to close its doors Wednesday with a cease-and-desist letter. Stores in the Buckeye state had initially complied with the stay-at-home order that was in effect but then reopened.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/hobby-lobby-stores-ordered-to-shut-down-in-some-states-after-reopening-amid-covid-19-pandemic.html

