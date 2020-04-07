April 8, 2020: Church helps with 300K masks, Nigerian Christians killed, Ben Watson supports at-risk churches

Wednesday, April 8, 2020:

Here are the latest headlines, brought to you by The Christian Post.

— Rock Church volunteers fix 300K N95 masks

Volunteers from California’s Rock Church are helping to replace elastic bands on 300,000 N95 masks to provide to healthcare workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

The masks were stored at the County of San Diego’s Medical Operations Center and were past the manufacturer’s recommended date. But given that they are not damaged, the CDC approved their use.

Church volunteers are keeping their social distance while working for two to three weeks. Their efforts could save the county $1 million.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/rock-church-working-to-help-save-lives-by-retrofitting-300k-n95-masks.html

— 50 Nigerian Christians killed in March

At least 50 Christians in Nigeria were killed in March by radical Fulani herdsmen, according to the NGO Intersociety.

So far in 2020, the group reports that 410 Christians have been killed.

Nigeria is ranked as the 12th worst country in the world when it comes to Christian persecution. Over the past five years, some 11,500 Christians were killed in Nigeria, according to Intersociety.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/at-least-50-nigerian-christians-killed-by-fulani-attacks-in-march-ngo-reports.html

— Supreme Court declines to hear challenge to ban on religious ads

The Supreme Court declined to hear a petition from the Catholic Church challenging the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s policy banning religious advertising.

In 2017, the WMATA refused to run a Christmas ad from the church and an appeals court upheld the ban on religious messages on buses and trains.

Though the court won’t be hearing the case, Justices Neil M. Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas said the appeals court ruling was wrong and that the WMATA did indeed engage in viewpoint discrimination in violation of the First Amendment.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/supreme-court-wont-hear-catholic-churchs-challenge-to-dc-metros-ban-on-religious-ads.html

— NFL Ben Watson, Christian groups support churches at risk of closing

NFL player Benjamin Watson and a coalition of leading Christian groups announced a new initiative to help small churches throughout the U.S. that are at risk of closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Churches Helping Churches Challenge seeks to assist congregations in low-income communities in urban areas that have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 economic shutdown.

Watson told The Christian Post, “The Bible talks a lot about caring for the ‘least of these,’ and in many ways, that’s referring to the church. As the body of Christ, we all suffer when one suffers. Many churches won’t make it through this. As believers, it’s our honor and duty to support one another.”

— Tyler Perry tips $21K to restaurant employees

Film and television mogul Tyler Perry gave a total of $21,000 in tips to 42 employees at a restaurant in Atlanta.

Each “out-of-work” server at Houston’s restaurant received $500. The generous tip comes as many people are out of work with much of the nation on lockdown due to the pandemic.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/tyler-perry-gifts-21000-in-tips-to-atlanta-restaurant-employees.html

To read more stories from a Christian perspective, visit christianpost.com.