April 9, 2020: Texas abortion ban upheld, Bernie Sanders out of race, crosses with lights

Thursday, April 9, 2020:

Here are the latest headlines, brought to you by The Christian Post.

— Court: Texas can ban most abortions during pandemic

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled 2-1 on Tuesday in favor of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order banning most abortion procedures during the coronavirus pandemic.

It overturned a lower court decision that had temporarily blocked the ban.

Circuit Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan said the ban was warranted due to the escalating COVID-19 pandemic and the need to thwart a public health crisis.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/texas-can-ban-most-abortions-during-coronavirus-shutdown-appeals-court-panel.html

— Bernie Sanders drops out of presidential race

Sen. Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign to be the Democratic presidential nominee on Wednesday.

He congratulated the lone-standing candidate, former vice president Joe Biden, who has won over 1,200 delegates so far.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/bernie-sanders-who-said-support-for-abortion-is-essential-for-democrats-drops-out-of-democratic-primary-race.html

— Americans putting up crosses with Christmas lights in their yards

Many Americans are putting up crosses wrapped in Christmas lights in their yards as a way of spreading hope during the COVID-19 crisis.

They’re declaring “faith over fear” with the crosses and posting photos in Facebook groups.

Christian radio host and commentator Erick Erickson, who joined the informal campaign with a cross in front of his home, said, “Christians need to be the light” and that “we should be way more focused on the resurrection even outside Easter.”

https://www.christianpost.com/news/faith-over-fear-campaign-featuring-crosses-with-christmas-lights-in-yards-spreads-across-nation.html

— Bible publishers report jump in sales

Several Christian publishers reported a jump in Bible sales last month compared to the previous year.

Tyndale House Publishers saw a rise in sales of the Life Application Study Bible as well as the Immerse Bible. Alabaster Co. of California, which sells books of the Bible individually, also reported a boost in sales.

Jim Jewell, an executive at Tyndale, said he’s not surprised that people are turning to the Bible in times of uncertainty. Higher Bible sales were also seen in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/bible-publishers-reporting-jump-in-sales-amid-coronavirus-fears.html

— Many Americans would go to church on Easter if open

A new survey revealed that if churches opened their doors this Easter, 56 percent of Americans who attended church last Easter would go this weekend.

But with most churches closed due to the lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, only 11 percent plan to be at church on Easter, the survey by WalletHub found.

Notably, 77 percent said churches should not be deemed “essential” and that churches should not stay open during the pandemic.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/more-americans-would-attend-church-this-easter-if-open-but-plan-to-heed-restrictions-survey.html

— Hulk Hogan compares pandemic with biblical plagues: We need personal revival

WWE legend Hulk Hogan weighed in on the pandemic, comparing it to the plagues God sent in Egypt, as described in the book of Exodus.

With sports stadiums and entertainment venues shut down and the economy collapsing, Hogan believes God is taking away “everything we worship.”

He said, “Maybe we need to take this time of isolation from the distractions of the world and have a personal revival where we focus on the ONLY thing in the world that really matters. Jesus.”

https://www.christianpost.com/news/hulk-hogan-compares-pandemic-with-biblical-plagues-we-need-personal-revival-more-than-a-vaccine.html

To read more stories from a Christian perspective, visit christianpost.com.