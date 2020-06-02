June 3, 2020: China shuts down churches, Trump faces backlash, destroyed business raises $1M

Wednesday, June 3, 2020:

— China shut down 48 churches after lifting lockdown

In the span of two weeks in April, authorities in China shut down at least 48 Three-Self churches, which are state-approved churches.

A believer in Yugan’s Daxi township told Bitter Winter magazine that authorities wanted to close the churches and demolish crosses because “there were too many believers in the county.”

https://www.christianpost.com/news/china-shut-down-48-churches-after-lifting-lockdown.html

— Trump faces backlash for clearing out protesters, standing in front of vandalized church

President Donald Trump is facing backlash from some pastors after the U.S. Park Police and National Guard troops cleared out largely peaceful protesters just before Trump walked to St. John’s Church, which is near the White House.

St. John’s suffered fire damage in recent days during protests against the killing of George Floyd. Trump stood in front of the church for a few minutes on Monday and held up a Bible.

Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, which St. John’s Church is a part of, and Episcopal Church Presiding Bishop Michael Curry denounced the move, claiming he used the church as a backdrop for “partisan political purposes.”

Evangelist Franklin Graham, meanwhile, thanked Trump for showing that “God and His Word are the only hope for our nation.”

https://www.christianpost.com/news/episcopal-bishops-denounce-trump-standing-in-front-of-historic-dc-church-clearing-out-protesters.html

— Phil Robertson’s newly discovered daughter speaks of God’s grace

"Duck Dynasty" patriarch Phil Robertson invited his 45-year-old daughter Phyllis to his podcast to talk about how she discovered he was her biological father.

Phyllis came from a previous affair between her mother and Robertson before he turned to Christ. She only learned three years ago through her family tree and through a paternity test that Robertson was her father.

She said, "God's hand has been on my life all my life, and that grace that God was extending to you, saving you and changing you and your family, I believe that extended to me. I don't understand that exactly but God is mysterious and big and great and I just believe that that's what happened.”

https://www.christianpost.com/news/newly-found-daughter-of-phil-robertson-speaks-out-says-gods-grace-extended-to-her.html

— Minn. business raises $1M in donations after looting, destruction

A small business that was destroyed during the riots that broke out after the killing of George Floyd last week has raised over $1 million in crowdfunding to rebuild.

KB Balla, owner of Scores Sports Bar, had invested his life savings into the business, which was set to open this year, only to have it destroyed. His tearful interview went viral and led to more than 34,000 people donating to his business.

He said, “The world has poured into me and my family to support our business. At the same time being a resident of Minnesota and member of the community we have to do our part. It has been remarkable that even through our grief we have found ways to comfort and support each other.”

https://www.christianpost.com/news/remarkable-minn-sports-bar-raises-over-1m-to-rebuild-after-looting-destruction-during-riots.html

— Faith leaders observe day of mourning for COVID-19 victims

Interfaith clergy in at least 50 cities observed Monday as the National Day of Mourning and Lament for the over 100,000 people who have died in the United States from COVID-19.

Christian, Muslim and Jewish leaders mourned the deaths of Americans throughout the weekend and into Monday.

Sojourners Executive Director Adam Taylor said, “We can’t read every one of their names today, but we know that God knows their names by heart.”

https://www.christianpost.com/news/faith-leaders-in-50-cities-observe-day-of-mourning-and-lament-for-victims-of-covid-19.html

