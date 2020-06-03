June 4, 2020: Christians join Blackout Tue, executive order for religious freedom, retired police captain killed by looters

— Joel Osteen, Tony Evans, Kari Jobe join Blackout Tuesday

Influential Christians including Pastor Joel Osteen, Pastor Tony Evans and artist Kari Jobe joined Blackout Tuesday, a movement meant to express solidarity with those protesting for racial justice in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Osteen, who also marched to pay tribute to Floyd in Houston on Tuesday, quoted Jesus’ new commandment in John 13:34 to love one another “as I have loved you.”

https://www.christianpost.com/news/tony-evans-joel-osteen-kari-jobe-join-blackout-tuesday-in-solidarity-against-injustice.html

— Amazon delivery driver stops to pray in front of house

An Amazon delivery driver’s brief moment of prayer in front of a house has gone viral and is inspiring many.

Monica Salinas was making a delivery in Nampa, Idaho, and saw a sign on the patron’s door explaining that a high-risk child named Lucas lives inside.

Salinas said, “I just stopped to do what my heart told me to do, to say a prayer for the baby and for the parents because that's got to be very painful for all of them to see their baby hurt and struggle. I just prayed that they can make it through another day, one day at a time.”

Lucas’ parents saw the gesture through their doorbell camera and expressed gratitude.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/amazon-delivery-driver-pauses-during-busy-day-to-pray-for-baby-with-heart-condition.html

— Trump signs order allocating $50M for religious freedom

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday instructing the U.S. State Department to prioritize international religious freedom in its implementation of foreign policy and budget $50 million per year toward the advancement of religious freedom.

The funds would go toward programs that prevent and respond to attacks against people on the basis of their religion

https://www.christianpost.com/news/trump-signs-order-allocating-50-milion-for-international-religious-freedom-programs.html

— Retired police captain killed while protecting friend’s pawn shop from looters

A retired 77-year-old St. Louis police captain was shot dead by looters as he tried to protect a friend’s pawn shop amid violent protests Tuesday over the death of George Floyd.

The man was identified as David Dorn, who was hailed by the Ethical Society of Police of St. Louis as someone who would’ve given his life to save others.

Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information on the suspects.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/retired-police-captain-killed-protecting-friends-pawn-shop-from-looters.html

— Woman suffers life-threatening emergency at Ill. Planned Parenthood

Pro-life group Operation Rescue reported two consecutive medical emergencies at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Flossmoor, Illinois.

One of the emergencies that occurred last month involved a woman who needed to be transported to a hospital for possible “uterine perforation.” The injury could result in hemorrhaging and damage to other organs.

Operation Rescue President Troy Newman said, “We have documented hundreds of life-threatening injuries at abortion facilities and dozens of maternal deaths that prove abortion is not safe for women. Planned Parenthood needs to stop lying about the dangers of abortion to the American people.”

https://www.christianpost.com/news/woman-suffers-life-threatening-emergency-at-illinois-planned-parenthood-abortion-clinic.html

