March 25, 2020: Christians unite to recite Lord's Prayer, dozens at Ark. church have coronavirus, homeless epidemic

Wednesday, March 25, 2020:

Here are the latest headlines:

— Christians worldwide to recite Lord’s Prayer on Wednesday

Church bodies worldwide are joining a call made by Pope Francis to recite the Lord’s Prayer at noon on Wednesday in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Conference of European Churches and the World Council of Churches accepted the invitation to pray. The WCC said it is a reminder “that we are one human family.”

https://www.christianpost.com/news/pope-francis-calls-for-global-reciting-of-lords-prayer-wednesday-ecumenical-bodies-pledge-to-participate.html

— Dozens, including pastor, at Arkansas church test positive for coronavirus

An Arkansas pastor, his wife and more than 30 others at Greers Ferry First Assembly have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Pastor Mark Palenske warned others not to underestimate how dangerous the virus is, noting that it “seemingly picks its victim at random.”

All of the affected had attended a children’s event at the church earlier this month. While Palenske’s wife had to be hospitalized, they are both now recovering at home.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/coronavirus-strikes-pastor-wife-and-over-30-others-at-arkansas-church.html

— Dream Center pastor urges Christians to respond to homeless epidemic

Matthew Barnett, pastor of The Dream Center in Los Angeles, says the homeless “epidemic is unlike anything I’ve ever seen and it seems to be worsening.”

He’s urging Christians to get out of their comfort zones and invest in the lives of the broken.

He said, “As a pastor, I have to constantly be aware of my own selfishness and intentions. It’s a wrestling match of wanting the world to revolve around you versus serving someone else.”

The Dream Center houses hundreds of homeless families, veterans and others in need without charge.

Barnett noted that homelessness isn’t always related to mental health issues or the result of poor choices. Sometimes, people just weren’t able to pay their bills.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/dream-center-pastor-urges-christians-to-step-out-of-comfort-zone-amid-homeless-epidemic.html

— So. Baptists, Anglicans cancel major church conferences

The Southern Baptist Convention and the Anglican Communion announced that they have chosen to cancel their major church conferences that were scheduled for the summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Southern Baptists haven’t canceled their annual meeting since 1945.

For Anglicans, their July Lambeth Conference is a once in a decade event but will be postponed until next year.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/southern-baptist-convention-cancels-annual-meeting-amid-covid-19-outbreak.html

https://www.christianpost.com/news/anglican-bishops-conference-that-banned-same-sex-spouses-postponed-over-coronavirus-concerns.html

— Tyler Perry, celebrities sing ‘He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands’

Celebrities joined filmmaker Tyler Perry in singing a version of the song “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands.”

A video on his instagram page shows Perry starting the song and singers including Jennifer Hudson, Yolanda Adams, Tamela Mann and Travis Green adding to it in their own recordings.

Perry challenged others to do it, saying, “It’s my hope that we add to this simple song in every language from every nation as we let it become a prayer for our whole world! God bless you today. And remember, it’s all in God’s hands.”

https://www.christianpost.com/news/tyler-perry-enlists-celebrities-for-hes-got-the-whole-world-in-his-hands-challenge.html

