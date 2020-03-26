March 27, 2020: Pastors arrested for gathering, DOJ backs female athletes, Burmese army airstrikes

Friday, March 27, 2020:

Here are the latest headlines, brought to you by The Christian Post.

— Church services evacuated, pastors arrested for gathering

Authorities throughout Africa and Greece have evacuated church services and arrested pastors as governments banned large gatherings to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Services in Lagos and Ogun in Nigeria were shut down this past week, with worshipers dispersed. One pastor said services were held in order to spread awareness to the public about the coronavirus.

Pastors in Ghana, Uganda and Greece were arrested for gathering worshipers despite bans.

Worldwide, social distancing is being practiced as the number of coronavirus cases has risen past 510,000.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/church-services-evacuated-pastors-arrested-in-several-countries-over-gathering-bans.html

— DOJ supports students suing Conn. schools over trans athletes in women’s sports

The U.S. Department of Justice filed a statement of interest in support of three female high school athletes who are suing Connecticut public schools over allowing trans-identified females to compete in women’s sports.

The DOJ argued that men and women have “real physiological differences” and allowing biological males to compete in women’s sports “deprives those women of the single-sex athletic competitions that are one of the marquee accomplishments of Title IX.”

Three female student athletes and their families filed suit against the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference for the transgender policy that was enacted in 2013.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/doj-sides-with-students-suing-conn-public-schools-for-allowing-trans-athletes-in-womens-sports.html

— Burmese army airstrikes on Christian villages kill 21

Burmese army airstrikes on predominantly Christian villages have killed 21, including a 7-year-old child, this month.

The airstrikes occurred in Meiksa Wa village, Wetma village and Pyaing Tain village. While the Burmese military’s Members of Parliament claimed they targeted the villages because they believed Arakan Army rebels from Rakhine state had taken cover there, Chin Christian leaders noted that there has been no movement of the Arakan Army around their areas and they believe they were targeted for their faith.

Last year, the military had bombed as many as 60 churches in less than two years in the majority-Christian Kachin province.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/burmese-army-airstrikes-on-predominantly-christian-villages-kill-21-including-7-y-o-boy.html

— Matt Redman releases new video for “The Same Jesus”

Two-time Grammy Award-winner Matt Redman released a new video for his song “The Same Jesus” and he wants the world to hold on to Jesus, who is unchanging.

He said, “In a moment when there’s so much uncertainty and anxiety swirling all around us, it’s so important to sing unchanging truth.”

The video was recorded live at Heart of God Church Singapore before large gatherings were shut down amid the coronavirus outbreak.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/cp-premiere-matt-redman-wants-world-to-know-jesus-is-the-same-in-every-season-even-in-a-pandemic.html

— Tackling porn in the pews

With two-thirds of Christian men being viewers of porn, a leading addiction recovery expert offered ways in which churches can respond to problem present in both the pews and the pulpits.

Mark Denison, co-founder of the national recovery ministry There’s Still Hope, called on churches to “create a culture of redemption” that will let churchgoers know that it is safe for them to reveal their struggles with porn.

He also suggested that churches appoint and train an “addiction ministry leader,” provide addiction counseling and start men’s and women’s groups if they don’t have them already.

12-step groups such as Sexaholics Anonymous could also be a way to help people find support.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/porn-in-the-pew-how-churches-should-help-members-dealing-with-addiction.html

