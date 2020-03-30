March 31, 2020: 1 in 5 Americans still attend worship, Idaho bans abortion if Roe overturned, social distancing order extended

Tuesday, March 31, 2020:

— Nearly a fifth of religious Americans still attending worship

A new poll revealed that nearly one in five adults who consider themselves religious are still attending worship services amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While 88 percent said their house of worship canceled services or was closed, 17 percent were still attending in-person services of some kind, according to a poll conducted last week by political scientists Paul Djupe, Ryan Burge and Andrew Lewis.

Those whose church remained open were more likely to say the freedom to worship is too important to close in-person religious services due to the coronavirus.

— Idaho bans abortions if Roe is overturned

Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed into law a bill that bans abortion procedures if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the landmark 1973 decision Roe v. Wade.

Those who perform abortions could be punished with two to five years of imprisonment.

The ban exempts abortions performed due to rape, incest, or if a woman is facing a medical emergency in which the baby cannot be saved.

— Trump extends social distancing to April 30

President Donal Trump announced Sunday that social-distancing guidelines have been extended through the end of April.

Trump said the death rate from COVID-19 is expected to peak in two weeks and the recovery might begin by June 1.

So far, there have been over 2,500 deaths in the U.S.

— Pastor on overcoming betrayal

Pastor Phil Waldrep is offering biblical steps for Christians to overcome acts of betrayal through his new book Beyond Betrayal.

The ministry leader knows all too well what betrayal feels like — and it’s usually the one who got betrayed who is left picking up the pieces.

He said, “You’ve got to understand your emotions, give yourself time to heal, and then get prepared for what forgiveness means. Forgiveness means I am going to give up my right to punish you for what you did to me in the past and choose to forgive you, over and over again. Lift up the burden and give it to God in prayer.”

— Churches can apply for coronavirus relief

The $2 trillion coronavirus relief package that was signed into law last week offers relief not only to individuals and businesses but also churches, nonprofits and Christian schools.

According to GuideStone, some of the forms of relief available include payroll tax credits, tax deferrals, encouragement of charitable contributions, and small business loans.

Loans can be used to pay things like health insurance premiums, sick leave, mortgage payments, rent payments, debt obligations and utilities.

