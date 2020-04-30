May 1, 2020: Porn site, Trump immigration order, LifeWay staffing cuts

Friday, May 1, 2020:

Here are the latest headlines, brought to you by The Christian Post.

— McDonald's urged to warn employees about porn website

The National Center for Sexual Exploitation is urging McDonald’s to warn its employees about a pornography website that’s trying to recruit its young employees into the porn industry with the promise of earning money during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

NCOSE warned of a big advertising push sent to over 500,000 McDonald’s workers by IsMyGirl.com, a website that bills itself as offering users “exclusive content from your favorite models.”

https://www.christianpost.com/news/mcdonalds-urged-to-warn-employees-about-porn-website-exploiting-their-financial-struggles.html

— LifeWay announces temporary budget cuts, staff cuts

Prominent Christian publishing company LifeWay Christian Resources will undergo freezes on the budget and reductions in staff due to the economic impact of the coronavirus.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company announced Wednesday that they were going to enact temporary budget cuts beginning on Friday, expecting the measures to cut $25 million to $30 million of recurring expenses from their operating budget.

LifeWay will also reduce their staff, halt all new hiring, and suspend salary raises, with members of their leadership team giving up one month’s salary starting next month.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/amid-changing-norms-and-economic-insecurity-marriage-rate-falls-to-historic-low.html

— HUD to pay atheist group over $3K after settling lawsuit over Bible study

A leading secular legal group says the Department of Housing and Urban Development has agreed to pay $17,800 after settling a lawsuit related to Secretary Dr. Ben Carson’s participation in a Bible study. The Wisconsin-based Freedom From Religion Foundation announced that it, along with the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, settled a federal lawsuit filed after the denial of a Freedom of Information Act-related request by the agency.

FFRF and CREW filed a lawsuit in January 2018 accusing the agency of a pattern of rejecting requests to waive fees associated with processing their FOIA requests. The requests filed by both groups were for the disclosure of records related to the influence Carson’s family members have at HUD, emails Carson or other HUD officials have exchanged with a ministry that leads a weekly Bible study for top political leaders, any internal correspondence regarding the weekly Bible study that Carson sponsors, and copies of Carson’s daily schedules schedule that include the daily Bible study.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/hud-to-pay-atheist-group-over-3k-after-settling-lawsuit-involving-cabinet-bible-study.html

— Marriage rate falls to historic low

While marriage has been shown to positively impact society in health outcomes, longevity and economic security, a new report from the National Center for Health Statistics shows marriage rates have now reached its lowest point in more than 100 years due to changing norms and economic insecurity.

Even though the federal government has been collecting marriage data since 1867, the latest report focuses on marriage rate per 1,000 population from 1900 through 2018. From 2017 to 2018, the rate dropped 6%, from to 6.9 per 1,000 population to 6.5, which is the lowest marriage rate on record for the period studied.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/amid-changing-norms-and-economic-insecurity-marriage-rate-falls-to-historic-low.html

— 65% of Americans support Trump's pause on immigration

A majority of Americans — as much as 65 percent — favor a temporary pause on most immigration to the United States as the coronavirus pandemic continues, according to two separate new surveys.

A Washington Post-University of Maryland poll released Tuesday shows that even though a majority of Americans approve of his plan to temporarily halt nearly all immigration to the U.S.

The survey of 1,008 Americans was launched after Trump announced on April 20 that he planned to pause immigration during the pandemic to protect high skilled jobs for the tens of millions of Americans who've filed for unemployment in recent weeks.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/65-of-americans-support-trumps-pause-on-immigration-during-covid-19-poll.html

To read more stories from a Christian perspective, visit christianpost.com.