May 12, 2020: Ky. churches hold services, no yoga at Ohio schools, Darrin Patrick passing

Tuesday, May 12, 2020:

Here are the latest headlines, brought to you by The Christian Post.

— Ky. churches hold services after court rulings

Some churches in Kentucky held in-person worship services over the weekend after two federal judges ruled in favor of them.

U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove and David Hale granted two separate temporary restraining orders on Friday against Gov. Andy Beshear’s prohibition on mass religious gatherings.

Judge Van Tatenhove ruled that the governor did not have a “compelling reason” to limit a citizen’s right to freely exercise the right to follow their conscience on matters related to religion.

— Some Ohio schools say yoga won’t be allowed after pastors object

Several Ohio schools agreed not to allow yoga instruction after more than 100 local pastors argued that that it would violate the First Amendment.

Lexington Local School District Superintendent Mike Ziegelhofer said all employees will be notified that use or endorsement of yoga is not permitted during school hours. Lucas Local School District Superintendent Bradley Herman also said there will not be offering yoga classes.

A group of pastors had sent a letter to the Ohio State Board of Education in March, contending that yoga is a spiritual practice and should not be proselytized during school hours.

— On passing of Pastor Darrin Patrick: ‘Heartbroken’

Seacoast Church, based in South Carolina, is planning a memorial service for Pastor Darrin Patrick, who died of a “self-inflicted gunshot wound” Thursday, on May 16-17.

Patrick’s wife, Amie, said on Instagram that she is “heartbroken beyond belief” and “terribly confused.”

Patrick, who was 49, died while target shooting with a friend. Police are investigating the incident and it’s unknown whether the self-inflicted gunshot wound was intentional or unintentional.

— GOD TV head vows to obey rules after Israel gov’t threatens to shut down new evangelical channel

GOD TV CEO Ward Simpson confirmed that its new evangelical Christian channel, called Shelanu TV, which recently began airing on Israel’s HOT cable network, has sparked complaints from some about proselytizing.

GOD TV was given a seven-year license and Simpson assured that they are in compliance with broadcasting regulations, which includes a ban on engaging in missionary activities. He and a team of lawyers are working with Israel’s broadcasting council to “figure out what to do.”

Simpson said the media network is “sensitive” to the fact that preaching Jesus in Israel is a touchy and emotional issue. At the same time, he said Christians are called to preach the Gospel.

— Vigil held for Ahmaud Arbery; new video released

Christians and activists held a vigil at Sidney Park CME Church on Sunday to draw attention to gun violence against black people, following the shooting of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery.

Rev. James Smith, who leads the church, said, “The narrative that people of color are more suspicious or dangerous than their white counterparts when doing normal activities must be changed.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is reviewing a new video that appears to be from a home surveillance camera moments before Arbery’s death. It shows a man, who appears to be Arbery, walking into and around a house under construction and then leaving.

