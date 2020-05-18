May 19, 2020: Coronavirus poll, Ga. church suspends services, Ravi Zacharias update

Tuesday, May 19, 2020:

Here are the latest headlines, brought to you by The Christian Post.

— Most US believers think God is telling them to change how they live

Sixty-three percent of Americans who believe in God said they feel the coronavirus outbreak is a sign that God is telling humanity to change how it is living, according to a new poll by the University of Chicago Divinity School and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Americans are more likely to believe foreign governments’ actions of policies are the cause of the current coronavirus situation in the U.S., with 43% saying so, as opposed to human sinfulness, which 11% blame it on.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/coronavirus-poll-most-us-believers-say-god-is-telling-them-to-change-how-theyre-living.html

— Samantha Diaz, who prayed with judges, wins ‘American Idol’

Samantha Diaz, known as Just Sam and who prayed with judges during her audition, won season 18 of “American Idol.”

On the finale on Sunday, Diaz sang the Christian single “You Say” in a virtual duet with artist Lauren Daigle.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/contestant-who-prayed-with-judges-wins-american-idol-sings-christian-anthem-with-lauren-daigle.html

— Georgia church closes two weeks after reopening

A church in Georgia that reopened late April decided to shut down again after several families in the congregation became infected with COVID-19.

Catoosa Baptist Tabernacle, an independent Baptist church led by Pastor Justin Gazaway in Ringgold, Georgia, said while they feel “confident of the safe environment we are able to offer in our facilities,” they made the decision to suspend in-person services out of “extreme caution.”

Only about a fourth of the congregation had attended the services the past couple weeks.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/georgia-church-closes-two-weeks-after-reopening-as-families-come-down-with-coronavirus.html

— Stroke survivor Katherine Wolfe on finding God in suffering

While many are averse to discomfort and not willing to suffer, stroke survivor Katherine Wolf and her husband, Jay, say people are “missing out on communion” with Jesus and with humanity if they don’t experience hardship.

Katherine was 26 when she experienced a massive brain stem stroke that nearly killed her. While she survived, she was left unable to walk, talk or swallow and right-side facial paralysis.

She said, “I learned that God’s goodness was not attached to my earthly circumstances, and God being good was not based on anything going on in the physical world. The cross put everything in perspective.”

The couple share their story in their new book Suffer Strong.

https://www.christianpost.com/books/stroke-survivor-katherine-wolf-on-finding-god-in-suffering-theres-hidden-treasure-in-darkness.html

— RZIM head on Ravi Zacharias’ health: Time for him to be with the Lord is drawing near

Michael Ramsden, president of Ravi Zacharias International Ministries, recently visited with Zacharias, who has a rare form of bone cancer, and said “it appears that the time for him to be with the Lord he loved to serve is drawing near.”

Zacharias can only speak in a whisper but is still able to receive messages of encouragement with joy. His message to Christians, Ramsden said, is to keep following Christ and keep preaching the Gospel.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/update-on-ravi-zacharias-health-the-time-for-him-to-be-with-the-lord-is-drawing-near.html

