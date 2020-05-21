May 21, 2020: Pro-lifers respond to documentary, detained pastor returns home, pastor wins 'The Voice'

Thursday, May 21, 2020:

Here are the latest headlines, brought to you by The Christian Post.

— Pro-lifers slam documentary’s claim Jane Roe was paid to be pro-life

FX is releasing a new documentary on Friday that claims Norma McCorvey, the famed woman behind the 1973 landmark Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion, was paid to become a pro-life activist later in her life.

Pro-lifers who have known her for many years, including Father Frank Pavone, rejected the claim, arguing that McCorvey was sincere about her beliefs.

Cheryl Sullenger, a leader with Operation Rescue, stated that in the years that she knew her, McCorvey never showed “any hint of being anything other than 100% pro-life.”

https://www.christianpost.com/news/pro-lifers-slam-fx-documentarys-claim-jane-roe-was-paid-to-be-pro-life-she-was-sincere.html

— Tenn. pastor returns home after being detained in India

Pastor Bryan Nerren of Tennessee returned home this week after being detained in India for seven months.

Nerren had been arrested in October during his visit to religious leaders in India over a large amount of cash he brought into the country. While the pastor said it was to be used for the cost of two conferences, he was jailed for six days and then prohibited from leaving the country.

Lawyers for the American Center for Law and Justice say Nerren had specifically been asked if the funds would be used for Christian causes. Four members of Congress called for his release in March.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/tenn-pastor-returns-home-after-being-detained-in-india-for-7-months.html

— Miss. pastor wins ‘The Voice’

Todd Tilghman, a pastor from Mississippi, was crowned winner of “The Voice” Tuesday night.

Throughout season 18, the judges, including Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson, had praised his performances and the “connection” he had with the people.

Clarkson said during the show that she’d even love to visit his church to hear him speak.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/miss-pastor-wins-the-voice-sings-christian-song-i-can-only-imagine-in-finale.html

— Over $150K raised to help struggling churches

A recent charity simulcast event helped raise over $150,000 to help churches struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds were raised as part of the Churches Helping Churches Challenge, which so far raised over $649,000.

All of the funds go directly to assist mostly smaller congregations.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/over-153k-raised-for-churches-impacted-by-covid-19-during-celebrity-benefit-simulcast.html

— Trump admin. blasts UN’s abortion push with COVID-19 funds

The Trump administration is blasting the United Nations for promoting abortion during the pandemic, particularly efforts to push countries to legalize the practice using coronavirus aid funds.

U.S. Agency for International Development Acting Administrator John Barsa wrote in a letter to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that “to use the COVID-19 pandemic as a justification to pressure governments to change their laws [on abortion] is an affront to the autonomy of each society to determine its own national policies on health care.”

https://www.christianpost.com/news/trump-administration-blasts-un-abortion-push-with-covid-19-aid-funds.html

