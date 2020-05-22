May 23, 2020: Trump on opening churches, Cuomo's church limit, school apologizes for hardcore porn assignment

Saturday, May 23, 2020:

Here are the latest headlines, brought to you by The Christian Post.

— President Trump warns of broken America if churches aren’t reopened

President Donald Trump says he wants churches to reopen as quickly as possible because they’re important to the “psyche” of the nation.

Trump said his administration will soon release guidelines for reopening places of worship after working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on a revised plan.

A senior White House Official said the guidelines are expected to be released in about a week to 10 days.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/president-trump-warns-of-broken-america-if-churches-arent-reopened.html

— Nigerian sentenced to 26 years after forcing Christian girl into Islamic marriage

A federal court in Nigeria sentenced a man to 26 years in prison after he abducted a Christian teenager from her home and forced her into an Islamic marriage in 2015.

The girl was abducted from her mother’s shop in the Bayelsa state in August 2015 at the age of 14.

The child was then taken across state lines to the Muslim-majority Kano state, where she was allegedly raped, forced to accept Islam, and married to her captor.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/nigerian-sentenced-to-26-years-after-forcing-christian-teen-into-islamic-marriage.html

— Gov. Cuomo allows drive-in church services, 10-person service

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says churches can begin hosting drive-in worship services as long as they follow “strict social distancing guidelines.” He also said houses of worship can hold in-person services but they are limited to 10 people or less.

This comes after a New York congregation was forced to stop holding drive-in worship services after its pastor was threatened with a $1,000 fine for holding services even though congregants adhered to social distancing guidelines.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/new-york-gov-cuomo-allows-drive-in-church-services-in-person-worship-of-10-people-or-less.html

Three current and former employees of a child services agency in North Carolina were arrested this week and indicted with over three dozen felony and misdemeanor charges related to its alleged practice of separating children from their families without proper judicial oversight.

The indictment follows two years of investigations and legal action from parents who said their children were unlawfully removed from their homes by the Cherokee County Department of Social Services use of coercion.

The practice of removing children from homes without judicial oversight is said to have occurred in the county for over a decade before the state intervened in 2017.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/cps-workers-arrested-charged-for-removing-kids-from-parents-without-court-oversight.html

— School apologizes for kids' homework on 'hardcore' porn, 'sexting'

A religious school in the United Kingdom is apologizing after a homework assignment required students to define several kinds of pornography.

The headteacher of Archbishop Sentamu Academy in Hull said he is "sorry" if the homework led some students to research it online and access illicit content. The assignment, which asked students to define terms such as "sexting," "revenge porn," "hardcore porn" and "transgender pornography," was given to children ages 11 through 14 as part of the "Personal, Social and Health Education" curriculum, the BBC reported.

Students were also asked to define the topics of female genital mutilation and breast ironing in addition to questions about alcohol and drug use.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/uk-school-apologizes-for-homework-asking-kids-to-define-hardcore-porn-sexting.html

