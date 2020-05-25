May 26, 2020: Pompeo looks to God for wisdom, Christian artist renounces faith, Calif. church appeals to Supreme Court

Tuesday, May 26, 2020:

Here are the latest headlines, brought to you by The Christian Post.

— Pompeo depends on God to do job

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Pastor Greg Laurie that he reads two books each morning — the Bible and the day’s intelligence report about threats to Americans.

In a pre-recorded interview featured Sunday at Laurie’s Harvest Christian Fellowship, Pompeo said he looks to God to give him wisdom and perseverance to do his job in protecting the American people.

Also during Sunday’s service, Laurie addressed the End Times and said plagues will increase as Christ’s return draws near.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/mike-pompeo-tells-greg-laurie-he-depends-on-god-to-help-him-protect-americans-pastor-talks-end-times.html

— Hawk Nelson’s Jon Steingard renounces faith; Christian artists respond

Hawk Nelson frontman Jon Steingard, who grew up in the church, announced last week that he no longer believes in God. He said he struggled with many questions and doubts including the problem of evil and suffering.

Many fellow Christian artists, including Jeremy Camp and members of Tenth Avenue North, responded with encouraging messages.

Seventh Days Slumber offered these words: “We love you and hope you will continue seeking. Life can hit us hard sometimes. Just know we are always available for you bro!”

https://www.christianpost.com/news/hope-you-continue-seeking-christian-artists-react-to-hawk-nelsons-jon-steingard-renouncing-faith.html

— Calif. Pentecostal church appeals to Supreme Court over worship ban

A church in California is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene after the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 on Friday to uphold Gov. Gavin Newsom’s ban on in-person worship services.

South Bay United Pentecostal Church in San Diego petitioned the high court on Sunday, arguing that the state’s reopening plan violates the First Amendment by allowing retail, offices and schools to open but not places of worship.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/calif-pentecostal-church-loses-worship-ban-lawsuit-appeals-to-supreme-court.html

— Chinese pastor interrogated by police after leading online evangelism event

A pastor in Wuhan in China was recently interrogated by police after leading an online meeting of Christians on evangelism and church planting.

The pastor, identified as Luo, from Nanjing Road Church, said he told police he will only live for Christ and also noted how Christians served the city during its most difficult moments. He was later released.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/wuhan-pastor-interrogated-after-zoom-evangelism-event-i-will-only-live-for-christ.html

— Egypt legalizes 70 churches

Egypt gave legal status to 70 churches, bringing the total of legalized churches to 1,638.

But concerns over religious freedom remain in the predominantly Muslim country.

Christian Solidarity Worldwide Chief Executive Mervyn Thomas noted that local authorities in the Koum Al-Farag area of Al-Behera governorate demolished a church building, along with a mosque next to it, after sectarian protests.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/egypt-legalizes-70-more-churches.html

To read more stories from a Christian perspective, visit christianpost.com.