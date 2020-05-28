May 29, 2020: Trump, honor killing, Planned Parenthood

Friday, May 29, 2020:

Here are the latest headlines, brought to you by The Christian Post.

— President Trump says ‘justice will be served’ for death of George Floyd

President Trump promised “justice will be served” after announcing Wednesday that he has ordered a federal investigation into the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man who died Monday while in police custody in Minneapolis.

“At my request, the FBI and the Department of Justice are already well into an investigation as to the very sad and tragic death in Minnesota of George Floyd,” Trump said in a statement on Twitter.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/president-trump-says-justice-will-be-served-for-death-of-george-floyd-as-romney-urges-action.html

— Iranian teen beheaded by father in 'honor killing' sparks international outrage

The beheading of a 14-year-old Iranian girl who was killed by her father has sparked international outrage from groups protesting the honor killing.

Romina Ashrafi had run off with a 34-year old man named Bahamn Khavari after her father opposed their marriage. It’s believed that Khavari had been grooming the young teenager.

Police found the couple five days later and returned Romina to her parents’ home.

Romina’s father confessed to killing her while she slept. He’s now in police custody and faces up to 10 years in prison if he’s found guilty.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/iranian-teen-beheaded-by-father-in-honor-killing-sparks-international-outrage.html

— Canadian city Calgary bans 'conversion therapy'

The city of Calgary in Alberta, Canada, passed a new bylaw barring counseling services for people seeking help with unwanted sexual attractions and gender confusion, often derisively referred to as "conversion therapy."

Earlier this month a committee recommended to the city council that a new bylaw be implemented to prohibit this type of counseling as a business and its advertising, with potential penalties that include a year in prison or a $10,000 fine.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/canadian-city-calgary-bans-conversion-therapy.html

— Christian watchdog fears China’s increased control over Hong Kong

David Curry, CEO of Open Doors USA, a watchdog group that monitors Christian persecution worldwide, is expressing concerns over China’s new security legislation expands its control over Hong Kong.

China’s state security agencies now have more power to crack down on sedition and subversive acts against the Communist government in Beijing. Many say Hong Kong has now lost its autonomy and civil liberties that have existed since 1997.

Curry told The Christian Post that he found the new measures troubling, both for the general population and the city’s Christian community.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/christian-watchdog-group-finds-chinas-increased-control-over-hong-kong-concerning.html

— Planned Parenthood staff admit to selling aborted baby body parts

The pro-life investigative group known as The Center for Medical Progress, released a series of documents and videos of sworn depositions of Planned Parenthood directors detailing their knowledge of payments clinics received from biotech companies in exchange for fetal specimens.

In a video compilation of depositions recorded at the U.S. Federal District Court of Northern California, Planned Parenthood officials were asked what they knew about affiliate contracts with biotech companies and profits that might’ve been received in violation of federal law.

Dr. Deborah Nucatola, Planned Parenthood's senior director of medical services, a doctor who performs abortions up to 24 weeks, said she was aware that Planned Parenthood Los Angeles was “receiving payments for fetal tissue,” but she didn't look into whether the clinic was in compliance with Planned Parenthood Federation of America policies and federal law. Planned Parenthood Mar Monte, which performs over 17,000 abortions annually, was paid $55 for each useable fetal body part and $10 per blood sample.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/planned-parenthood-staff-admit-to-selling-aborted-baby-body-parts-in-sworn-depositions-video.html

To read more stories from a Christian perspective, visit christianpost.com.