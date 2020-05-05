May 6, 2020: Chinese house church raid, illegal abortion meds, Phil Wickham and Lecrae honor graduates

Wednesday, May 6, 2020:

— Chinese police drag worshipers out of house church

A video uploaded by a member of a house church in China shows police interrupting a worship service and dragging some members out.

The raid occurred on Sunday at Xingguang Church in Jimei district, where police declared that their gathering was illegal. Though the church members tried to block the door, police stormed in and left some worshipers injured.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/police-violently-raid-house-church-in-china-drag-out-worshipers-video.html

— Pro-life groups ask FDA to stop websites illegally prescribing abortion meds

A coalition of pro-life groups sent a letter to the FDA to investigate websites that are “illegally prescribing and/or selling” abortion pills to women.

The groups argue that the websites, including Aid Access and Rablon, are circumventing the agency’s regulatory safeguards and may be getting prescriptions filled by pharmacies overseas.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/pro-life-groups-ask-fda-to-stop-websites-illegally-prescribing-abortion-meds.html

— Lecrae, Phil Wickham surprise graduates online

Westmont College in California postponed its commencement ceremony to the fall. But it still celebrated its graduating class of 2020 with a virtual concert featuring Lecrae and Phil Wickham.

Lecrae told the graduates over the weekend that during these “extremely challenging times,” the world needs them at such as time as this. He urged them, to “go out with audacious dreams, big hearts to change the world for Christ.”

https://www.christianpost.com/news/phil-wickham-lecrae-give-westmont-college-graduates-surprise-concert-while-in-quarantine.html

— Less than 10% of pastors held in-person services in April

A new survey by LifeWay Research showed that only 4 to 7% of pastors reported holding in-person services in April due to the pandemic.

As some states begin to ease their lockdowns, many churches are planning to resume in-person worship in phases, with 30% saying they’ll hold small services first. Meanwhile, 16% plan to resume normal activities immediately.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/less-than-10-of-protestant-churches-held-in-person-worship-in-april-survey.html

— Nigerian couple attacked with machetes

A Christian man and his wife were recently attacked by four suspected Fulani herdsmen wielding sticks and machetes in Nigeria.

While the wife was able to escape with minor injuries, 40-year-old Yusuf Pam had to be hospitalized after suffering blows on his head. The couple had been displaced from a previous attack by Fulani radicals over five years ago.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/nigerian-christian-hospitalized-after-married-couple-was-ambushed-with-machetes.html

