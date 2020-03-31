Pastor reports shots fired at church, Few Americans hold biblical worldview, online searches for prayer skyrocket

Wednesday, April 1, 2020:

— Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne says shots fired at church

Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne of River at Tampa Bay Church in Tampa, Florida, said he's now getting death threats and shots were fired at his church's sign after he was arrested Monday for holding worship services during the coronavirus pandemic in violation of a "safer-at-home" order.

He said “religious bigotry and hatred” sparked by the media has forced him to make his Twitter and Instagram accounts private, and he called police to report the shots fired at the church.

The pastor is facing two second degree misdemeanor charges for unlawful assembly and violation of public health emergency rules. He’s now being represented by the religious liberty nonprofit law firm Liberty Counsel. He said he plans to “follow the Holy Ghost” on how to proceed and maybe by the weekend people will know his next move.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/pastor-rodney-howard-browne-says-shots-fired-at-church-hes-now-getting-death-threats-after-arrest.html

— Online anti-porn ministry getting increased interest from churches

An online ministry that helps men who struggle with sex and pornography addiction has been getting increased interest from churches looking to partner with them due to recent closures of support groups due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Live Free Community app was launched in November 2019, with over 700 individual members as well as a couple of church partners signing up. The recovery group is online and allows each church to set up their own community. Due to financial constraints faced by many church, the group is waiving its setup fee but still costs churches $4.99 each month to operate.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/online-anti-porn-ministry-getting-increased-interest-from-churches-due-to-coronavirus-shutdowns.html

— Record low number of Americans hold biblical worldview, survey says

Only 6 percent of Americans possess a biblical worldview, according to a new survey released by the recently launched Cultural Research Center based at Arizona Christian University. The survey, called the American Worldview Inventory, is the first release of an annual report from veteran researcher George Barna, who is the CRC research director.

The survey asked 51 worldview questions that examined both what people believe and how they conduct their lives. One-fifth of those who attend evangelical Protestant churches espouse a biblical worldview, as do one-sixth of those who attend charismatic or Pentecostal churches, the survey found. The numbers were much lower for those among mainline Protestant churches and Catholics.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/record-low-number-of-americans-hold-biblical-worldview-survey-says.html

— UK church sues city for canceling 3-day conference over biblical views

The Scotland-based Destiny Church is suing the Edinburgh city council over the cancellation of a three-day conference because the council objects to the participation of Louisiana pastor Larry Stockstill and his views on abortion and homosexuality.

Stockstill, the former pastor of the multicampus Bethany World Prayer Center in Louisiana, which is now led by his son, Jonathan. Stockstill also founded the church planting network know as Surge Project.

The church is being represented by the Scottish law firm Lindsays, which argues that the council violated U.K. discrimination law as well as breached the European Convention on Human Rights by canceling the conference.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/uk-church-sues-city-council-for-canceling-3-day-conference-over-speakers-views-on-homosexuality.html

— Google searches for 'prayer' have 'skyrocketed' amid coronavirus outbreak

The number of searches on Google for the word “prayer” have greatly increased over the past few weeks amid global reports about the new coronavirus, according to research by Jeanet Sinding Bentzen, associate professor at the University of Copenhagen and executive director of the Association for the Study of Religion, Economics, and Culture.

Bentzen analyzed internet searches for prayer in 75 countries and reported that “search intensity for prayer doubles for every 80,000 new registered cases of COVID-19.”

Bentzen found that during March, internet searches for prayer “surged to the highest level during the past five years for which comparative Google search data is available, surpassing all other major events that otherwise instigate intensified demand for prayer, such as Christmas, Easter, and Ramadan.”

https://www.christianpost.com/news/google-searches-for-prayer-have-skyrocketed-amid-coronavirus-outbreak-report.html

