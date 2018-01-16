10 Films Go Head to Head for $25,000 at 2018 Movieguide Faith & Values Awards Gala (See List)

(Photo: movieguideawards.com) Movieguide's 26th Annual Faith & Values Awards Gala to be held Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 at the Universal Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

A recent announcement shared exclusively with The Christian Post revealed that 10 movies will compete for a $25,000 prize as a reward for being the "Best Family Movie" at Movieguide's 26th Annual Faith & Values Awards Gala.

The Movieguide Awards is known for recognizing the "good in Hollywood" and this year's event will be held Feb. 2 at the Universal Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California. In hopes of rewarding wholesome and family-friendly content, founder and publisher Dr. Ted Baehr says the $25,000 "Teddy Bear Award" prize is supported by a grant from the Ware Foundation.

See the list of Ten Best 2017 Movies for Families that are nominated for the "Teddy Bear" Award.

"The Boss Baby" (DreamWorks/20th Century Fox)

"Cars 3" (Pixar/Walt Disney Studios)

"The Case for Christ" (PureFlix Films)

"Despicable Me 3" (Illumination/Universal Studios)

"The Emoji Movie" (Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures Ent.)

"Ferdinand" (Blue Sky/20th Century Fox)

"The LEGO Batman Movie" (Warner Bros. Pictures)

"The Man Who Invented Christmas" (Bleecker Street Media)

"Smurfs: The Lost Village" (Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures Ent.)

"The Star" (Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures Ent.)

The two faith-based movies included in the nominations list — "The Star" and "The Case For Christ" — brought in a combined $55 million at the domestic box office. "The Star" grossed $61,008,901 worldwide and "The Case For Christ" grossed $17,644,496 worldwide.

The mainstream "Ten Best 2017 Movies for Families" listed range from about $264.6 million for "Despicable Me 3" and $175.75 million for "The LEGO Batman Movie" to $5.5 million for "The Man Who Invented Christmas" at the domestic box office.

"This is one of our strongest lists for Best Family Movies," Dr. Baehr said in a statement shared with CP. "These movies are not only family friendly, entertaining and well crafted; they also have strong Christian, redemptive or morally uplifting content and values."

Along with the Teddy Bear Awards, Dr. Baehr will also present highlights of Movieguide's 2018 report to the entertainment industry, "which shows Hollywood what kind of movies were most successful at the domestic and international box office as well as on home video in 2017."

Movieguide reviews all movies from a Christian perspective and how movies affect children at different stages of their development. According to its website, since the first Gala which was hosted in 1993, the number of movies with morally uplifting, biblical and/or positive Christian content has more than quadrupled as the number of R-rated movies at the Box Office has significantly declined each year.

Nominations for other prizes and awards have yet to be announced. The Movieguide Awards will be televised April 1 at 4 p.m./1 p.m., on the REELZChannel.