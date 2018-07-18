10 Years of YouVersion: Bringing the Bible to Phones Worldwide

YouVersion is marking the 10-year anniversary of its Bible app, which it says has now been downloaded on over 330 million devices around the world.

Since its launch on July 10, 2008 by Life.Church in the U.S., 70 billion chapters of the Bible have been read, 12 billion audio chapters have been listened to, and 2.4 billion Bible plan days have been completed.

"We never could have predicted the results we've seen as millions of people around the world have read, listened to, shared, and interacted with the Bible and each other in new ways," said Bobby Gruenewald, Life.Church pastor, innovation leader and YouVersion founder.

