105-Year-Old Hospital Volunteer Still Going Strong

Stitch Screen grabbed from the video of Stitch's interview with Charles Caroll, the 105-year-old hospital volunteer from Delray Beach in Florida.

Despite his age, World War II veteran Charles Caroll is still fit to do volunteer work at the Delray Medical Center.

The 105-year-old hospital volunteer started working at the Delray Beach, Florida medical institution during his 90s, just after he was treated and has recovered from a heart attack in the same hospital.

But even if he is already past his prime, the centenarian seemed to take the volunteerism work as a duty to help others twice a week. "At my age, I just feel that it's important to do as much as I can for people my age," Caroll said.

According to Caroll, his favorite part of the volunteer work is the opportunity to interact with the patients. "I enjoy stopping by a bed and talking to a person," he said in the interview that was shared by Stitch that was reported by MSN.

When asked about his secret for being able to do all the work even for his age, Caroll said that he just enjoys his life and made sure that he lives an active lifestyle.

The Second World War veteran also mentioned that he does not have any plans to slowing down or leaving his volunteer work any time soon. "I think I enjoy everything I do, liking people. I just enjoyed life, that's all," Caroll said.

Caroll's decision to volunteer his time at the medical facility may be beneficial to his health.

According to a study that was published by the online journal called BMJ Open, volunteering in middle or older age can do wonders for someone's mental health as well as his emotional wellbeing.

The report claimed that those who never volunteer for someone were discovered to have lower levels of emotional well-being. The problem may start in their 40s until they age up to 80+ years old.

"Volunteering might provide those groups with greater opportunities for beneficial activities and social contacts, which in turn may have protective effects on health status," the researchers said. "With the ageing of the population, it is imperative to develop effective health promotion for this last third of life, so that those living longer are healthier," they added.