'13 Reasons Why' Crew has Anti-Harassment Training on Set

Producers of Netflix's "13 Reasons Why" felt compelled to brief the cast and crew behind the hit drama with anti-harassment training amidst the sexual assault controversies surfacing in Hollywood.

Twitter/13 Reasons Why/Netflix Promotional image for "13 Reasons Why"

"We've had meetings about it," actor Tommy Dorfman revealed. "They want to make sure everyone knows that this is unacceptable behavior in our production and if you ever feel unsafe in any way, do not hesitate to reach out."

Dorfman, 25, who portrays Ryan Shaver in the series, additionally said that it is not strange to be warned about certain people in Hollywood.

He continued, "The more people are destigmatizing this and speaking out, the less of this is going to happen. And the more power that women [and] gay people get in this industry, the less I'll have to be warned."

The second season of "13 Reasons Why" is currently underway. Not much has been said about the next installment, but it is expected to be as emotionally loaded as the first one.

While the first season delved into the death of Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), particularly on what led her to take her life, the following installment will go into how her death affects the lives of those she left behind, especially those who have been made aware that they were part of what led her to do so.

Langford will reprise her role as Hannah Baker. Though it is unclear how she will return, it is most likely through flashbacks. Next season she will no longer narrate the story.

Since the first season was based on the novel written by Jay Asher, the succeeding season should introduce new content. New characters are also expected to come forward.

The series was well-received especially among the youth since it pretty much explored a number of issues that many faces. It also launched nationwide conversations on bullying, suicide, and rape.

"13 Reasons Why" season 2 is slated to premiere on Netflix sometime in 2018.