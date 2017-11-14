'13 Reasons Why' Season 2 Cast and Crew Undergo Anti-Sexual Harassment Training

The cast and crew of "13 Reasons Why" are in the middle of filming season 2 but they recently took a short break from the production schedule to undergo an important anti-sexual harassment training in the workplace. Producers of the show thought it was important to provide the training amid a changing tide in Hollywood with dozens of victims coming forward against powerful men like Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey.

Facebook/13ReasonsWhy The cast and crew of "13 Reasons Why" have been filming season 2 since June.

Actor Tommy Dorfman (Ryan Shaver) confirmed they had the training sessions and the cast and crew welcomed the producers' decision. It's to ensure that the environment on the "13 Reasons Why" set, which is filled with young people, is a safe place.

"They want to make sure everyone knows that this is unacceptable behavior in our production," Dorfman revealed. "If you ever feel unsafe in any way, do not hesitate to reach out."

Dorfman, 25, recently revealed he also became a victim of sexual assault at 14-years-old under the hands of a man who was more than 10 years his senior. The actor admitted to being scared about saying something, especially at such a young age.

In other news, the second season "13 Reasons Why" will feature more scenes with Katherine Langford (Hannah Baker). Her character, whose suicide and death became the focus of season 1, will still be a prominent part of season 2.

Netflix earlier announced that the upcoming season will delve into the other characters' perspectives regarding Hannah. If season 1 had her narrating her story, then season 2 will have other characters providing what they know about her suicide

"Hannah's story is still very much not finished," executive producer and writer Brian Yorkey said. "She's an integral part of whatever the next chapter of the story is, and she's very much still at the center of it."

"13 Reasons Why" season 2 will be out on Netflix in 2018. The first season remains streaming on the platform.