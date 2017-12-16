'13 Reasons Why' Season 2 News: Expect a Different Hannah, Katherine Langford Teases

Netflix's "13 Reasons Why" season 2 will bring back Hannah Baker even as the character's death highlighted the first season. Actress Kathrine Langford warns fans, though, and state that Hannah will not be similar as the last time.

Facebook/13ReasonsWhy Katherine Langford returns as a different Hannah Baker on Netflix's "13 Reasons Why."

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Langford said that fans shouldn't expect to see the Hannah from season 1. For one thing, "13 Reasons Why" season 2 won't be about her character anymore as the show will expand to the other characters. The plot will be based on how they regard Hannah.

"You see a very different Hannah in season 2," Langford said. "I would prepare fans not to expect the Hannah from season 1 for a multitude of reasons."

The actress also hinted that she might no longer be in the third season since "13 Reasons Why" season 2 is also about completely letting go of Hannah. Netflix, however, hasn't given the series a greenlight for season 3 and the streaming platform also hasn't announced an actual date for season 2's availability.

Meanwhile, as Langford might finally say goodbye to her role as Hannah after season 2, she already made a big impression about playing the character. The actress earned a Golden Globe nomination for "13 Reasons Why," which made executive producer Selena Gomez proud.

Langford's nomination, however, drew some negative reactions from other netizens. They don't believe "13 Reasons Why" and its stars must be honored because the show allegedly glamorizes suicide among teenagers and young adults. The series also did not help open good conversations on a sensitive issue like mental illness.

"The problem with this nomination is Hannah Baker is NOT an inspiring story that sheds light on many difficult issues, but instead stigmatizes it more," one netizen's opinion stated.

"13 Reasons Why" season 1 remains streaming on Netflix. The second season might arrive on the platform before the summer of 2018.