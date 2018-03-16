'13 Reasons Why' Season 2 News: to Focus on Relevant Youth Issues

Facebook/13ReasonsWhy Promo poster for the Netflix series "13 Reasons Why"

The second season of the Netflix series "13 Reasons Why" is poised to be released sometime this year, with the production confirmed to have come to a close. Despite the seemingly wrapped up story of the protagonist in the first season, Hannah Baker, who is played by Katherine Langford, is still slated to make an appearance in the second season.

During an interview with W Magazine, Langford revealed that Hannah will not be the center of the narrative moving forward anymore, but will still be providing more depth to the story. However, Langford did not reveal what Hannah's part in the upcoming second season would be, but she stated that the character's dynamic will be "completely different" this time around.

Langford also revealed that she is extremely grateful that she was asked by the producers of the show to return for the second season, especially since she initially thought that her participation would end with the finale of season 1. Furthermore, the 21-year-old actress also revealed that season 2 will shift its attention to the other young characters of the series.

Refinery 29 speculates that since the other cast members' lives will be examined more for season 2, it could be possible that the audience's perspective on Hannah could change. This is due to the different ways that Hannah was viewed by her other school mates prior to or after she had committed suicide.

As reported by Us Weekly, Miles Heizer, who plays Alex in the series, was not too keen to reveal any details about the upcoming plot, but has revealed that it will still focus on relevant issues that are being experienced by young adolescents across the U.S. In fact, much like the first season, the show will continue to focus on topics that are considered "taboo."

There is no release date yet for the second season of "13 Reasons Why," but it is expected to come out sometime this year.