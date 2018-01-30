'13 Reasons Why' Season 2 News, Update: Cast Member Promises to Dive Deeper Into Taboo Topics

(Photo: Facebook/13ReasonsWhy) An image from "12 Reasons Why."

The second season of "13 Reasons Why" will be no holds barred with the taboo topics they fearlessly tackled in the acclaimed first season.

This is what cast member Miles Heizer, who plays the role of Alex in the hit Netflix series, promised in an interview with Us Weekly.

While he played coy about the fate of his character in "13 Reasons Why" season 2, he teased that fans who loved the first season should be excited about what the sophomore run has in store.

I will say we took the issues that were present in season 1 and made sure that they are present in season 2. We really went head first into all of these things that people thought were taboo and talked about them anyway ... if anything, we're even more open about the taboo topics from season 1 and we dive in deeper.

Heizer also talked about how they approach the issues they feature on "13 Reasons Why" season 2, revealing that they talk about their own mental issues as a group.

I think talking with people about things that I've felt and relating that to my character, let me come at it in a very real way. I also felt a lot of responsibility to all the young people who are battling mental health issues since there aren't too many characters who are really open about it.

Heizer gushed about being part of "13 Reasons Why" as the show deals with a topic that is not talked about very often, especially with the show set in a mainstream high school.

It's ironic because it's something that is going on there all the time. We're one of few shows that have portrayed it in a real way, showing teenagers talking how they actually talk and talking about issues that they are dealing with. We all felt a responsibility to make it relatable, to convey a positive message and let kids know this stuff is not okay and that we need to talk about it, so people can get help and talk to each other about these serious issues. We wanted people to be able to find freedom from those issues through talking about it.

A release date for "13 Reasons Why" season 2 is yet to be revealed. While waiting, fans can rewatch all episodes of the first season, which are still available to stream on Netflix.